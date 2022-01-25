Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,768 New Cases, 6 Deaths

Summary:

5,768 new cases;

6 new deaths; 88 added to the system

10,908 total deaths;

1,900 hospitalized patients, 387 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,768 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 9,781 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,254 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,520 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 6 new deaths, but 88 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 10,908. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 642 new confirmed cases reported and have been 257,126 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,105 cases per day. 50 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,943 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.