Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5 New Deaths

Summary:
- 656 new cases;
- 8,209 active cases;
- 5 new deaths;
- 6,399 total deaths;
- 304 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 656 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 615 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 5 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,399.
There are 8,209 active cases (1.5%) out of 562,807 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (548,040 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 304 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 89 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 97 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,073. The 7-day average in the county is 93. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,231 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (299), Dane (273), Brown (222), Outagamie (194), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (157), Dodge (155), Washington (134), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (126), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1577 | 11
Ashland
1175 | 16
Barron
5336 | 76
Bayfield
1064 | 19
Brown
30181 | 222
Buffalo
1316 | 7
Burnett
1197 | 23
Calumet
5461 | 43
Chippewa
7029 | 92
Clark
3154 | 57
Columbia
5018 | 51
Crawford
1669 | 17
Dane
40265 | 273
Dodge
11397 | 155
Door
2414 | 20
Douglas
3670 | 26
Dunn
4253 | 28
Eau Claire
10987 | 104
Florence
435 | 12
Fond du Lac
11958 | 93
Forest
924 | 23
Grant
4636 | 80
Green
3121 | 16
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1852 | 9
Iron
539 | 20
Jackson
2574 | 23
Jefferson
7860 | 111
Juneau
2981 | 19
Kenosha
14798 | 299
Kewaunee
2413 | 27
La Crosse
12192 | 78
Lafayette
1458 | 7
Langlade
1934 | 32
Lincoln
2902 | 58
Manitowoc
7237 | 63
Marathon
13652 | 176
Marinette
3979 | 63
Marquette
1303 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98073 | 1231
Monroe
4307 | 31
Oconto
4256 | 48
Oneida
3358 | 67
Outagamie
19215 | 194
Ozaukee
7622 | 77
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3464 | 33
Polk
3905 | 44
Portage
6463 | 64
Price
1154 | 7
Racine
20317 | 320
Richland
1286 | 14
Rock
14384 | 157
Rusk
1253 | 16
Sauk
5271 | 40
Sawyer
1510 | 21
Shawano
4592 | 70
Sheboygan
12866 | 128
St. Croix
6370 | 43
Taylor
1798 | 21
Trempealeau
3384 | 36
Vernon
1828 | 36
Vilas
2119 | 36
Walworth
8827 | 126
Washburn
1292 | 18
Washington
13727 | 134
Waukesha
40534 | 482
Waupaca
4774 | 112
Waushara
2098 | 31
Winnebago
17038 | 183
Wood
6686 | 73