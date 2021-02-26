Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5 New Deaths

Summary:

656 new cases;

8,209 active cases;

5 new deaths;

6,399 total deaths;

304 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 656 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 615 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 5 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,399.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 8,209 active cases (1.5%) out of 562,807 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (548,040 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 304 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 89 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 97 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,073. The 7-day average in the county is 93. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,231 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (299), Dane (273), Brown (222), Outagamie (194), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (157), Dodge (155), Washington (134), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (126), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1577 | 11

Ashland

1175 | 16

Barron

5336 | 76

Bayfield

1064 | 19

Brown

30181 | 222

Buffalo

1316 | 7

Burnett

1197 | 23

Calumet

5461 | 43

Chippewa

7029 | 92

Clark

3154 | 57

Columbia

5018 | 51

Crawford

1669 | 17

Dane

40265 | 273

Dodge

11397 | 155

Door

2414 | 20

Douglas

3670 | 26

Dunn

4253 | 28

Eau Claire

10987 | 104

Florence

435 | 12

Fond du Lac

11958 | 93

Forest

924 | 23

Grant

4636 | 80

Green

3121 | 16

Green Lake

1524 | 18

Iowa

1852 | 9

Iron

539 | 20

Jackson

2574 | 23

Jefferson

7860 | 111

Juneau

2981 | 19

Kenosha

14798 | 299

Kewaunee

2413 | 27

La Crosse

12192 | 78

Lafayette

1458 | 7

Langlade

1934 | 32

Lincoln

2902 | 58

Manitowoc

7237 | 63

Marathon

13652 | 176

Marinette

3979 | 63

Marquette

1303 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98073 | 1231

Monroe

4307 | 31

Oconto

4256 | 48

Oneida

3358 | 67

Outagamie

19215 | 194

Ozaukee

7622 | 77

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3464 | 33

Polk

3905 | 44

Portage

6463 | 64

Price

1154 | 7

Racine

20317 | 320

Richland

1286 | 14

Rock

14384 | 157

Rusk

1253 | 16

Sauk

5271 | 40

Sawyer

1510 | 21

Shawano

4592 | 70

Sheboygan

12866 | 128

St. Croix

6370 | 43

Taylor

1798 | 21

Trempealeau

3384 | 36

Vernon

1828 | 36

Vilas

2119 | 36

Walworth

8827 | 126

Washburn

1292 | 18

Washington

13727 | 134

Waukesha

40534 | 482

Waupaca

4774 | 112

Waushara

2098 | 31

Winnebago

17038 | 183

Wood

6686 | 73