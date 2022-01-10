Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,257 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

5,257 new cases;

1 new deaths; 2 added to the system

10,334 total deaths;

2,259 hospitalized patients, 472 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,257 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 9,063 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,804 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,870 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was 1 new death, but 2 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,334. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 622 new confirmed cases reported and have been 211,584 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 2,235 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,852 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.