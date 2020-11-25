Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,469 New Cases, 63 New Deaths

Summary:
- 5,469 new cases;
- 75,233 active cases;
- 63 new deaths;
- 3,178 total deaths;
- 1,892 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,372 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 75,233 active cases (20.4%) out of 369,442 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 63 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,178.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 78.8% of all cases (290,969 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospital admissions have been trending down. They report that there are a total of 1,892 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from 1,986 the previous day, of which 441 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests has also been trending down, reaching 28.3% according to preliminary data, down from a peak of more than 36% two weeks ago.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 1,010 new cases have brought the total cases to 64,517. The 7-day average in the county is 887. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 723.
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1005 | 6
Ashland
626 | 9
Barron
3407 | 39
Bayfield
635 | 9
Brown
22054 | 130
Buffalo
756 | 4
Burnett
735 | 11
Calumet
3965 | 25
Chippewa
4455 | 48
Clark
2056 | 36
Columbia
3226 | 10
Crawford
1141 | 7
Dane
25990 | 77
Dodge
8069 | 70
Door
1549 | 11
Douglas
1866 | 1
Dunn
2651 | 12
Eau Claire
7479 | 56
Florence
301 | 11
Fond du Lac
8110 | 46
Forest
706 | 17
Grant
3299 | 61
Green
1600 | 5
Green Lake
1155 | 5
Iowa
1242 | 5
Iron
337 | 9
Jackson
1606 | 4
Jefferson
5062 | 35
Juneau
1830 | 7
Kenosha
8925 | 139
Kewaunee
1614 | 16
La Crosse
7651 | 34
Lafayette
1042 | 3
Langlade
1485 | 25
Lincoln
1852 | 26
Manitowoc
4696 | 35
Marathon
9269 | 117
Marinette
2823 | 26
Marquette
1006 | 15
Menominee
546 | 8
Milwaukee
64517 | 723
Monroe
2403 | 12
Oconto
3037 | 24
Oneida
2185 | 29
Outagamie
13330 | 117
Ozaukee
4532 | 35
Pepin
452 | 2
Pierce
1973 | 16
Polk
2003 | 6
Portage
4491 | 36
Price
684 | 4
Racine
13595 | 163
Richland
852 | 12
Rock
8863 | 74
Rusk
808 | 6
Sauk
3346 | 17
Sawyer
842 | 7
Shawano
3578 | 46
Sheboygan
8734 | 52
St. Croix
4130 | 20
Taylor
1121 | 10
Trempealeau
2276 | 15
Vernon
1043 | 7
Vilas
1170 | 12
Walworth
5705 | 48
Washburn
624 | 2
Washington
8403 | 68
Waukesha
24897 | 187
Waupaca
3557 | 80
Waushara
1718 | 8
Winnebago
12758 | 104
Wood
3993 | 26
