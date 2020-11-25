Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,469 New Cases, 63 New Deaths

Summary:

5,469 new cases;

75,233 active cases;

63 new deaths;

3,178 total deaths;

1,892 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,372 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 75,233 active cases (20.4%) out of 369,442 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 63 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,178.

The patients recovered in about 78.8% of all cases (290,969 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospital admissions have been trending down. They report that there are a total of 1,892 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from 1,986 the previous day, of which 441 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests has also been trending down, reaching 28.3% according to preliminary data, down from a peak of more than 36% two weeks ago.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 1,010 new cases have brought the total cases to 64,517. The 7-day average in the county is 887. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 723.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1005 | 6

Ashland

626 | 9

Barron

3407 | 39

Bayfield

635 | 9

Brown

22054 | 130

Buffalo

756 | 4

Burnett

735 | 11

Calumet

3965 | 25

Chippewa

4455 | 48

Clark

2056 | 36

Columbia

3226 | 10

Crawford

1141 | 7

Dane

25990 | 77

Dodge

8069 | 70

Door

1549 | 11

Douglas

1866 | 1

Dunn

2651 | 12

Eau Claire

7479 | 56

Florence

301 | 11

Fond du Lac

8110 | 46

Forest

706 | 17

Grant

3299 | 61

Green

1600 | 5

Green Lake

1155 | 5

Iowa

1242 | 5

Iron

337 | 9

Jackson

1606 | 4

Jefferson

5062 | 35

Juneau

1830 | 7

Kenosha

8925 | 139

Kewaunee

1614 | 16

La Crosse

7651 | 34

Lafayette

1042 | 3

Langlade

1485 | 25

Lincoln

1852 | 26

Manitowoc

4696 | 35

Marathon

9269 | 117

Marinette

2823 | 26

Marquette

1006 | 15

Menominee

546 | 8

Milwaukee

64517 | 723

Monroe

2403 | 12

Oconto

3037 | 24

Oneida

2185 | 29

Outagamie

13330 | 117

Ozaukee

4532 | 35

Pepin

452 | 2

Pierce

1973 | 16

Polk

2003 | 6

Portage

4491 | 36

Price

684 | 4

Racine

13595 | 163

Richland

852 | 12

Rock

8863 | 74

Rusk

808 | 6

Sauk

3346 | 17

Sawyer

842 | 7

Shawano

3578 | 46

Sheboygan

8734 | 52

St. Croix

4130 | 20

Taylor

1121 | 10

Trempealeau

2276 | 15

Vernon

1043 | 7

Vilas

1170 | 12

Walworth

5705 | 48

Washburn

624 | 2

Washington

8403 | 68

Waukesha

24897 | 187

Waupaca

3557 | 80

Waushara

1718 | 8

Winnebago

12758 | 104

Wood

3993 | 26

You can read past daily updates here.