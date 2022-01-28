Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 6,986 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

6,986 new cases;

2 new deaths; 23 added to the system

11,062 total deaths;

1,700 hospitalized patients, 360 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,986 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 7,301 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,494 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,366 cases.

There were 2 new deaths, but 23 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,062. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 706 new confirmed cases reported and have been 259,253 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 746 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,960 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.