Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 60 New Deaths in Wisconsin

3,235 new cases;

38,892 active cases;

60 new deaths;

4,315 total deaths;

1,330 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,235 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,102 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 38,892 active cases (8.6%) out of 451,676 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 60 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,315.

The patients recovered in about 90.4% of all cases (408,367 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,330 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 290 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 513 new cases have brought the total cases to 79,909. The 7-day average in the county is 579. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 856 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (299), Racine (236), Kenosha (192), Brown (155), Outagamie (148), Winnebago (144), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Rock (104), Dodge (101), Waupaca (95), Washington (90), Sheboygan (83), Walworth (77), Grant (76), Eau Claire (68), Chippewa (63), Fond du Lac (60), Shawano (53), La Crosse (52), Jefferson (50) and Barron (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,165 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1230 | 10

Ashland

923 | 13

Barron

4179 | 50

Bayfield

864 | 16

Brown

24934 | 155

Buffalo

927 | 6

Burnett

936 | 16

Calumet

4480 | 32

Chippewa

5572 | 63

Clark

2595 | 46

Columbia

3967 | 24

Crawford

1500 | 11

Dane

31319 | 136

Dodge

9875 | 101

Door

1869 | 13

Douglas

2766 | 16

Dunn

3272 | 20

Eau Claire

8699 | 68

Florence

385 | 12

Fond du Lac

9854 | 60

Forest

798 | 20

Grant

3929 | 76

Green

2118 | 7

Green Lake

1324 | 10

Iowa

1560 | 5

Iron

405 | 10

Jackson

2135 | 12

Jefferson

6186 | 50

Juneau

2275 | 8

Kenosha

11395 | 192

Kewaunee

1933 | 22

La Crosse

9443 | 52

Lafayette

1177 | 5

Langlade

1706 | 30

Lincoln

2259 | 37

Manitowoc

5717 | 49

Marathon

11186 |143

Marinette

3401 | 39

Marquette

1113 | 17

Menominee

680 | 9

Milwaukee

79909 | 856

Monroe

3176 | 21

Oconto

3585 | 36

Oneida

2668 | 48

Outagamie

15283 | 148

Ozaukee

5784 | 45

Pepin

602 | 4

Pierce

2724 | 25

Polk

2787 | 21

Portage

5221 | 45

Price

879 | 4

Racine

16316 | 236

Richland

1004 | 13

Rock

11284 | 104

Rusk

1042 | 11

St. Croix

5087 | 23

Sauk

4162 | 24

Sawyer

1104 | 9

Shawano

3995 | 53

Sheboygan

10683 | 83

Taylor

1508 | 13

Trempealeau

2811 | 26

Vernon

1387 | 21

Vilas

1488 | 21

Walworth

7168 | 77

Washburn

934 | 10

Washington

10797 | 90

Waukesha

31881 | 299

Waupaca

3955 | 95

Waushara

1852 | 14

Winnebago

14501 | 144

Wood

5213 | 35