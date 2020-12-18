Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 60 New Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:
- 3,235 new cases;
- 38,892 active cases;
- 60 new deaths;
- 4,315 total deaths;
- 1,330 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,235 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,102 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 38,892 active cases (8.6%) out of 451,676 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 60 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,315.
The patients recovered in about 90.4% of all cases (408,367 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,330 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 290 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 513 new cases have brought the total cases to 79,909. The 7-day average in the county is 579. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 856 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (299), Racine (236), Kenosha (192), Brown (155), Outagamie (148), Winnebago (144), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Rock (104), Dodge (101), Waupaca (95), Washington (90), Sheboygan (83), Walworth (77), Grant (76), Eau Claire (68), Chippewa (63), Fond du Lac (60), Shawano (53), La Crosse (52), Jefferson (50) and Barron (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,165 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1230 | 10
Ashland
923 | 13
Barron
4179 | 50
Bayfield
864 | 16
Brown
24934 | 155
Buffalo
927 | 6
Burnett
936 | 16
Calumet
4480 | 32
Chippewa
5572 | 63
Clark
2595 | 46
Columbia
3967 | 24
Crawford
1500 | 11
Dane
31319 | 136
Dodge
9875 | 101
Door
1869 | 13
Douglas
2766 | 16
Dunn
3272 | 20
Eau Claire
8699 | 68
Florence
385 | 12
Fond du Lac
9854 | 60
Forest
798 | 20
Grant
3929 | 76
Green
2118 | 7
Green Lake
1324 | 10
Iowa
1560 | 5
Iron
405 | 10
Jackson
2135 | 12
Jefferson
6186 | 50
Juneau
2275 | 8
Kenosha
11395 | 192
Kewaunee
1933 | 22
La Crosse
9443 | 52
Lafayette
1177 | 5
Langlade
1706 | 30
Lincoln
2259 | 37
Manitowoc
5717 | 49
Marathon
11186 |143
Marinette
3401 | 39
Marquette
1113 | 17
Menominee
680 | 9
Milwaukee
79909 | 856
Monroe
3176 | 21
Oconto
3585 | 36
Oneida
2668 | 48
Outagamie
15283 | 148
Ozaukee
5784 | 45
Pepin
602 | 4
Pierce
2724 | 25
Polk
2787 | 21
Portage
5221 | 45
Price
879 | 4
Racine
16316 | 236
Richland
1004 | 13
Rock
11284 | 104
Rusk
1042 | 11
St. Croix
5087 | 23
Sauk
4162 | 24
Sawyer
1104 | 9
Shawano
3995 | 53
Sheboygan
10683 | 83
Taylor
1508 | 13
Trempealeau
2811 | 26
Vernon
1387 | 21
Vilas
1488 | 21
Walworth
7168 | 77
Washburn
934 | 10
Washington
10797 | 90
Waukesha
31881 | 299
Waupaca
3955 | 95
Waushara
1852 | 14
Winnebago
14501 | 144
Wood
5213 | 35