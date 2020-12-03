Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 60 New Deaths, New Health Plan in Milwaukee

As the nation’s one-day death toll passes 3,000 for the first time, Milwaukee enacts a more stringent new health plan. The new plan will revert automatically to the previous order on January 15, 2021.

Summary:

4,618 new cases;

64,646 active cases;

60 new deaths;

3,562 total deaths;

1,754 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,618 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,595 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 64,646 active cases (16.2%) out of 399,708 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 60 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,562.

The patients recovered in about 82.9% of all cases (331,425 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has continued to decrease, bringing the total down to 1,754 hospitalized patients, of which 376 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 742 new cases have brought the total cases to 70,528. The 7-day average in the county is 715. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 767 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (214), Racine (179), Kenosha (153), Brown (144), Outagamie (133), Marathon (131), Winnebago (121), Dane (102), Rock (90), Waupaca (89), Dodge (75), Washington (74), Grant (64), Sheboygan (62), Eau Claire (59), Walworth (55), Chippewa (53), Fond du Lac (50) and Shawano (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1091 | 9

Ashland

738 | 9

Barron

3721 | 41

Bayfield

707 | 16

Brown

23086 | 144

Buffalo

839 | 5

Burnett

796 | 13

Calumet

4117 | 26

Chippewa

4990 | 53

Clark

2235 | 42

Columbia

3555 | 12

Crawford

1347 | 8

Dane

28226 | 102

Dodge

8622 | 75

Door

1633 | 11

Douglas

2186 | 6

Dunn

2886 | 14

Eau Claire

7956 | 59

Florence

334 | 12

Fond du Lac

8702 | 50

Forest

738 | 18

Grant

3564 | 64

Green

1766 | 5

Green Lake

1204 | 6

Iowa

1332 | 5

Iron

364 | 10

Jackson

1771 | 5

Jefferson

5485 | 40

Juneau

1971 | 7

Kenosha

9818 | 153

Kewaunee

1705 | 21

La Crosse

8400 | 38

Lafayette

1085 | 3

Langlade

1562 | 28

Lincoln

1996 | 32

Manitowoc

5022 | 37

Marathon

10019 | 131

Marinette

3027 | 29

Marquette

1040 | 15

Menominee

578 | 8

Milwaukee

70528 | 767

Monroe

2713 | 14

Oconto

3200 | 30

Oneida

2370 | 35

Outagamie

13990 | 133

Ozaukee

4939 | 37

Pepin

511 | 2

Pierce

2270 | 19

Polk

2286 | 16

Portage

4809 | 38

Price

768 | 5

Racine

14429 | 179

Richland

897 | 13

Rock

9660 | 90

Rusk

917 | 7

Sauk

3689 | 19

Sawyer

930 | 7

Shawano

3741 | 50

Sheboygan

9363 | 62

St. Croix

4480 | 21

Taylor

1242 | 10

Trempealeau

2498 | 22

Vernon

1191 | 12

Vilas

1303 | 13

Walworth

6195 | 55

Washburn

739 | 5

Washington

9225 | 74

Waukesha

27282 | 214

Waupaca

3747 | 89

Waushara

1771 | 10

Winnebago

13394 | 121

Wood

4417 | 31