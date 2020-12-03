Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 60 New Deaths, New Health Plan in Milwaukee

As the nation’s one-day death toll passes 3,000 for the first time, Milwaukee enacts a more stringent new health plan. The new plan will revert automatically to the previous order on January 15, 2021.
Summary:
- 4,618 new cases;
- 64,646 active cases;
- 60 new deaths;
- 3,562 total deaths;
- 1,754 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,618 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,595 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 64,646 active cases (16.2%) out of 399,708 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 60 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,562.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health
The patients recovered in about 82.9% of all cases (331,425 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has continued to decrease, bringing the total down to 1,754 hospitalized patients, of which 376 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 742 new cases have brought the total cases to 70,528. The 7-day average in the county is 715. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 767 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (214), Racine (179), Kenosha (153), Brown (144), Outagamie (133), Marathon (131), Winnebago (121), Dane (102), Rock (90), Waupaca (89), Dodge (75), Washington (74), Grant (64), Sheboygan (62), Eau Claire (59), Walworth (55), Chippewa (53), Fond du Lac (50) and Shawano (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1091 | 9
Ashland
738 | 9
Barron
3721 | 41
Bayfield
707 | 16
Brown
23086 | 144
Buffalo
839 | 5
Burnett
796 | 13
Calumet
4117 | 26
Chippewa
4990 | 53
Clark
2235 | 42
Columbia
3555 | 12
Crawford
1347 | 8
Dane
28226 | 102
Dodge
8622 | 75
Door
1633 | 11
Douglas
2186 | 6
Dunn
2886 | 14
Eau Claire
7956 | 59
Florence
334 | 12
Fond du Lac
8702 | 50
Forest
738 | 18
Grant
3564 | 64
Green
1766 | 5
Green Lake
1204 | 6
Iowa
1332 | 5
Iron
364 | 10
Jackson
1771 | 5
Jefferson
5485 | 40
Juneau
1971 | 7
Kenosha
9818 | 153
Kewaunee
1705 | 21
La Crosse
8400 | 38
Lafayette
1085 | 3
Langlade
1562 | 28
Lincoln
1996 | 32
Manitowoc
5022 | 37
Marathon
10019 | 131
Marinette
3027 | 29
Marquette
1040 | 15
Menominee
578 | 8
Milwaukee
70528 | 767
Monroe
2713 | 14
Oconto
3200 | 30
Oneida
2370 | 35
Outagamie
13990 | 133
Ozaukee
4939 | 37
Pepin
511 | 2
Pierce
2270 | 19
Polk
2286 | 16
Portage
4809 | 38
Price
768 | 5
Racine
14429 | 179
Richland
897 | 13
Rock
9660 | 90
Rusk
917 | 7
Sauk
3689 | 19
Sawyer
930 | 7
Shawano
3741 | 50
Sheboygan
9363 | 62
St. Croix
4480 | 21
Taylor
1242 | 10
Trempealeau
2498 | 22
Vernon
1191 | 12
Vilas
1303 | 13
Walworth
6195 | 55
Washburn
739 | 5
Washington
9225 | 74
Waukesha
27282 | 214
Waupaca
3747 | 89
Waushara
1771 | 10
Winnebago
13394 | 121
Wood
4417 | 31