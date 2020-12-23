Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 69 New Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:

2,579 new cases;

33,932 active cases;

69 new deaths;

4,614 total deaths;

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,579 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,685 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 33,932 active cases (7.3%) out of 463,594 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 69 new deaths, higher than the seven-day average of 60 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,614.

The patients recovered in about 91.7% of all cases (424,946 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 471 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,997. The 7-day average in the county is 477. Milwaukee County reported 8 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 950 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (317), Racine (241), Kenosha (206), Dane (172), Brown (159), Marathon (153), Outagamie (153), Winnebago (148), Dodge (113), Rock (108), Waupaca (96), Washington (93), Sheboygan (91), Walworth (85), Grant (77), Eau Claire (71), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (62).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1270 | 10

Ashland

964 | 14

Barron

4308 | 55

Bayfield

890 | 17

Brown

25449 | 159

Buffalo

946 | 6

Burnett

968 | 16

Calumet

4552 | 34

Chippewa

5690 | 65

Clark

2689 | 47

Columbia

4055 | 27

Crawford

1525 | 11

Dane

32005 | 172

Dodge

10124 | 113

Door

1924 | 13

Douglas

2922 | 16

Dunn

3363 | 22

Eau Claire

8908 | 71

Florence

391 | 12

Fond du Lac

10055 | 62

Forest

816 | 22

Grant

3999 | 77

Green

2192 | 8

Green Lake

1364 | 10

Iowa

1616 | 5

Iron

409 | 13

Jackson

2295 | 15

Jefferson

6341 | 55

Juneau

2356 | 10

Kenosha

11777 | 206

Kewaunee

1983 | 23

La Crosse

9683 | 53

Lafayette

1205 | 5

Langlade

1748 | 30

Lincoln

2346 | 41

Manitowoc

5850 | 50

Marathon

11487 | 153

Marinette

3455 | 39

Marquette

1131 | 18

Menominee

691 | 10

Milwaukee

81997 | 950

Monroe

3298 | 23

Oconto

3645 | 37

Oneida

2729 | 47

Outagamie

15605 | 153

Ozaukee

6009 | 47

Pepin

621 | 5

Pierce

2807 | 26

Polk

2890 | 22

Portage

5360 | 45

Price

899 | 5

Racine

16759 | 241

Richland

1040 | 13

Rock

11580 | 108

Rusk

1069 | 11

Sauk

4294 | 27

Sawyer

1149 | 10

Shawano

4069 | 55

Sheboygan

10975 | 91

St. Croix

5315 | 27

Taylor

1540 | 14

Trempealeau

2871 | 27

Vernon

1440 | 22

Vilas

1537 | 21

Walworth

7361 | 85

Washburn

981 | 11

Washington

11132 | 93

Waukesha

32837 | 317

Waupaca

4023 | 96

Waushara

1884 | 14

Winnebago

14725 | 148

Wood

5411 | 38