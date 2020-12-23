Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 69 New Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:
- 2,579 new cases;
- 33,932 active cases;
- 69 new deaths;
- 4,614 total deaths;
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,579 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,685 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 33,932 active cases (7.3%) out of 463,594 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 69 new deaths, higher than the seven-day average of 60 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,614.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 91.7% of all cases (424,946 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 471 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,997. The 7-day average in the county is 477. Milwaukee County reported 8 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 950 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (317), Racine (241), Kenosha (206), Dane (172), Brown (159), Marathon (153), Outagamie (153), Winnebago (148), Dodge (113), Rock (108), Waupaca (96), Washington (93), Sheboygan (91), Walworth (85), Grant (77), Eau Claire (71), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (62).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1270 | 10
Ashland
964 | 14
Barron
4308 | 55
Bayfield
890 | 17
Brown
25449 | 159
Buffalo
946 | 6
Burnett
968 | 16
Calumet
4552 | 34
Chippewa
5690 | 65
Clark
2689 | 47
Columbia
4055 | 27
Crawford
1525 | 11
Dane
32005 | 172
Dodge
10124 | 113
Door
1924 | 13
Douglas
2922 | 16
Dunn
3363 | 22
Eau Claire
8908 | 71
Florence
391 | 12
Fond du Lac
10055 | 62
Forest
816 | 22
Grant
3999 | 77
Green
2192 | 8
Green Lake
1364 | 10
Iowa
1616 | 5
Iron
409 | 13
Jackson
2295 | 15
Jefferson
6341 | 55
Juneau
2356 | 10
Kenosha
11777 | 206
Kewaunee
1983 | 23
La Crosse
9683 | 53
Lafayette
1205 | 5
Langlade
1748 | 30
Lincoln
2346 | 41
Manitowoc
5850 | 50
Marathon
11487 | 153
Marinette
3455 | 39
Marquette
1131 | 18
Menominee
691 | 10
Milwaukee
81997 | 950
Monroe
3298 | 23
Oconto
3645 | 37
Oneida
2729 | 47
Outagamie
15605 | 153
Ozaukee
6009 | 47
Pepin
621 | 5
Pierce
2807 | 26
Polk
2890 | 22
Portage
5360 | 45
Price
899 | 5
Racine
16759 | 241
Richland
1040 | 13
Rock
11580 | 108
Rusk
1069 | 11
Sauk
4294 | 27
Sawyer
1149 | 10
Shawano
4069 | 55
Sheboygan
10975 | 91
St. Croix
5315 | 27
Taylor
1540 | 14
Trempealeau
2871 | 27
Vernon
1440 | 22
Vilas
1537 | 21
Walworth
7361 | 85
Washburn
981 | 11
Washington
11132 | 93
Waukesha
32837 | 317
Waupaca
4023 | 96
Waushara
1884 | 14
Winnebago
14725 | 148
Wood
5411 | 38