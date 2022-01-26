Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 7,662 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

7,662 new cases;

2 new deaths; 31 added to the system

10,950 total deaths;

1,831 hospitalized patients, 366 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,662 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 9,012 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,320 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,493 cases.

There were 2 new deaths, but 31 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 10,950. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 742 new confirmed cases reported and have been 257,859 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 998 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,947 since the beginning of the pandemic.

