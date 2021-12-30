Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 7,772 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

7,772 new cases;

1 new death; 30 added to the system

10,044 total deaths;

1,715 hospitalized patients, 407 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,772 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,320 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,144 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,986 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was 1 new death, but 30 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,044. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,283 new confirmed cases reported and have been 184,125 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,273 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,809 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.