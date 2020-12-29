Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 72 New COVID Victims in Surge of Deaths

Summary:

2,384 new cases;

28,761 active cases;

72 new deaths;

4,783 total deaths;

1,082 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,931 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 72 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 34 deaths, after several days of respite. The total death toll is now 4,783..

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 28,761 active cases (6.1%) out of 474,537 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 92.9% of all cases (440,857 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,082 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 249 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 338 new cases have brought the total cases to 83,676. The 7-day average in the county is 307. Milwaukee County reported 23 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 978 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (330), Racine (246), Kenosha (214), Dane (179), Brown (160), Outagamie (158), Marathon (155), Winnebago (148), Dodge (120), Rock (114), Waupaca (96), Washington (95), Sheboygan (93), Walworth (88), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Fond du Lac (66) and Chippewa (65).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1286 | 11

Ashland

987 | 15

Barron

4404 | 56

Bayfield

916 | 18

Brown

25965 | 160

Buffalo

964 | 7

Burnett

984 | 19

Calumet

4607 | 35

Chippewa

5814 | 65

Clark

2757 | 50

Columbia

4157 | 30

Crawford

1540 | 12

Dane

32790 | 179

Dodge

10309 | 120

Door

1970 | 13

Douglas

3041 | 16

Dunn

3446 | 23

Eau Claire

9118 | 75

Florence

396 | 12

Fond du Lac

10295 | 66

Forest

832 | 22

Grant

4061 | 77

Green

2283 | 10

Green Lake

1383 | 10

Iowa

1650 | 6

Iron

417 | 15

Jackson

2350 | 18

Jefferson

6513 | 57

Juneau

2405 | 10

Kenosha

12124 | 214

Kewaunee

2034 | 24

La Crosse

9909 | 56

Lafayette

1229 | 5

Langlade

1775 | 30

Lincoln

2428 | 44

Manitowoc

5971 | 51

Marathon

11803 | 155

Marinette

3505 | 42

Marquette

1141 | 18

Menominee

708 | 10

Milwaukee

83676 | 978

Monroe

3403 | 25

Oconto

3722 | 38

Oneida

2760 | 47

Outagamie

15901 | 158

Ozaukee

6238 | 51

Pepin

656 | 5

Pierce

2881 | 29

Polk

2979 | 22

Portage

5463 | 51

Price

925 | 5

Racine

17186 | 246

Richland

1079 | 13

Rock

11934 | 114

Rusk

1096 | 12

Sauk

4419 | 27

Sawyer

1193 | 10

Shawano

4147 | 56

Sheboygan

11197 | 93

St. Croix

5372 | 27

Taylor

1581 | 14

Trempealeau

2932 | 29

Vernon

1499 | 29

Vilas

1573 | 21

Walworth

7571 | 88

Washburn

1012 | 12

Washington

11513 | 95

Waukesha

33808 | 330

Waupaca

4092 | 96

Waushara

1900 | 14

Winnebago

14985 | 148

Wood

5577 | 44