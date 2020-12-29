Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 72 New COVID Victims in Surge of Deaths

Summary:
- 2,384 new cases;
- 28,761 active cases;
- 72 new deaths;
- 4,783 total deaths;
- 1,082 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,931 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 72 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 34 deaths, after several days of respite. The total death toll is now 4,783..
There are 28,761 active cases (6.1%) out of 474,537 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 92.9% of all cases (440,857 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,082 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 249 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 338 new cases have brought the total cases to 83,676. The 7-day average in the county is 307. Milwaukee County reported 23 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 978 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (330), Racine (246), Kenosha (214), Dane (179), Brown (160), Outagamie (158), Marathon (155), Winnebago (148), Dodge (120), Rock (114), Waupaca (96), Washington (95), Sheboygan (93), Walworth (88), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Fond du Lac (66) and Chippewa (65).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1286 | 11
Ashland
987 | 15
Barron
4404 | 56
Bayfield
916 | 18
Brown
25965 | 160
Buffalo
964 | 7
Burnett
984 | 19
Calumet
4607 | 35
Chippewa
5814 | 65
Clark
2757 | 50
Columbia
4157 | 30
Crawford
1540 | 12
Dane
32790 | 179
Dodge
10309 | 120
Door
1970 | 13
Douglas
3041 | 16
Dunn
3446 | 23
Eau Claire
9118 | 75
Florence
396 | 12
Fond du Lac
10295 | 66
Forest
832 | 22
Grant
4061 | 77
Green
2283 | 10
Green Lake
1383 | 10
Iowa
1650 | 6
Iron
417 | 15
Jackson
2350 | 18
Jefferson
6513 | 57
Juneau
2405 | 10
Kenosha
12124 | 214
Kewaunee
2034 | 24
La Crosse
9909 | 56
Lafayette
1229 | 5
Langlade
1775 | 30
Lincoln
2428 | 44
Manitowoc
5971 | 51
Marathon
11803 | 155
Marinette
3505 | 42
Marquette
1141 | 18
Menominee
708 | 10
Milwaukee
83676 | 978
Monroe
3403 | 25
Oconto
3722 | 38
Oneida
2760 | 47
Outagamie
15901 | 158
Ozaukee
6238 | 51
Pepin
656 | 5
Pierce
2881 | 29
Polk
2979 | 22
Portage
5463 | 51
Price
925 | 5
Racine
17186 | 246
Richland
1079 | 13
Rock
11934 | 114
Rusk
1096 | 12
Sauk
4419 | 27
Sawyer
1193 | 10
Shawano
4147 | 56
Sheboygan
11197 | 93
St. Croix
5372 | 27
Taylor
1581 | 14
Trempealeau
2932 | 29
Vernon
1499 | 29
Vilas
1573 | 21
Walworth
7571 | 88
Washburn
1012 | 12
Washington
11513 | 95
Waukesha
33808 | 330
Waupaca
4092 | 96
Waushara
1900 | 14
Winnebago
14985 | 148
Wood
5577 | 44