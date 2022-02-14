Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 739 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

739 new cases;

No new deaths; 8 total added to the system

11,603 total deaths;

884 hospitalized patients, 171 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 739 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,941 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 396 new cases, and a 7-day average of 753 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 8 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,603. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 69 new confirmed cases reported and have been 264,945 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 246 cases per day. Eight of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,055 since the beginning of the pandemic.

