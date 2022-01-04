Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 8,058 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

8,058 new cases;

2 new deaths; 35 added to the system

10,133 total deaths;

1,963 hospitalized patients, 462 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 8,058 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,711 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,386 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,393 cases.

× Expand Credit: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 35 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,133. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,165 new confirmed cases reported and have been 192,343 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 2,165 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,818 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.