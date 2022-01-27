Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 8,085 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

8,085 new cases;

2 new deaths; 24 added to the system

10,997 total deaths;

1,774 hospitalized patients, 362 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 8,085 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 7,958 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,782 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,443 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 24 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 10,997. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 712 new confirmed cases reported and have been 258,562 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 809 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,951 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.