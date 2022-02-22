Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 820 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

820 new cases;

No new deaths, 17 total deaths added to records

11,760 total deaths;

666 hospitalized patients, 149 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 820 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,073 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 609 new cases, and a 7-day average of 606 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 17 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,760. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 140 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,932 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 138 cases per day. The death toll in Milwaukee County is at 2,069 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.