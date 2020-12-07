Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 94 Deaths over the Weekend, 19 Deaths Monday

Summary:

2,155 new cases;

58,009 active cases;

19 new deaths;

3,738 total deaths;

1,566 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,155 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,871 new cases per day in the last week.

Over the weekend, there were 7,622 new cases and 94 new deaths; 77 deaths occurred on Saturday, 17 on Sunday.

There are 58,009 active cases (14%) out of 414,332 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 19 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 61 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,738.

The patients recovered in about 85.1% of all cases (352,510 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 64 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,566 hospitalized patients, of which 326 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 442 new cases have brought the total cases to 73,010. The 7-day average in the county is 684. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 775 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (235), Racine (197), Kenosha (159), Brown (149), Marathon (138), Outagamie (136), Winnebago (127), Dane (104), Rock (98), Waupaca (91), Dodge (83), Washington (77), Sheboygan (66), Grant (65), Eau Claire (63), Walworth (57), Chippewa (55) and Fond du Lac (53).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams 1,133 | 9

Ashland  800 | 10

Barron  3,854 | 47

Bayfield  753 | 16

Brown  23,510 | 149

Buffalo  866 | 5

Burnett  848 | 15

Calumet  4,233 | 28

Chippewa  5,218 | 55

Clark  2,344 | 44

Columbia  3,659 | 13

Crawford  1,395 | 9

Dane  29,303 | 104

Dodge  9,076 | 83

Door  1,676 | 11

Douglas  2,373 | 7

Dunn  2,988 | 15

Eau Claire  8,178 | 63

Florence  358 | 12

Fond du Lac  9,121 | 53

Forest  762 | 19

Grant  3,662 | 65

Green  1,864 | 6

Green Lake  1,232 | 7

Iowa  1,380 | 5

Iron  376 | 10

Jackson  1,959 | 5

Jefferson  5,725 | 42

Juneau  2,051 | 7

Kenosha  10,096 | 159

Kewaunee  1,742 | 22

La Crosse  8,706 | 40

Lafayette  1,117 | 4

Langlade  1,596 | 28

Lincoln  2,074 | 35

Manitowoc  5,244 | 38

Marathon  10,361 | 138

Marinette  3,145 | 36

Marquette  1,075 | 15

Menominee  591 | 8

Milwaukee  73,010 | 775

Monroe  2,864 | 15

Oconto  3,306 | 32

Oneida  2,485 | 39

Outagamie  14,388 | 136

Ozaukee  5,125 | 39

Pepin  518 | 2

Pierce  2,412 | 19

Polk  2,441 | 18

Portage  4,929 | 43

Price  802 | 4

Racine  14,859 | 197

Richland  924 | 13

Rock  10,119 | 98

Rusk  958 | 9

Sauk  3,815 | 19

Sawyer  977 | 8

Shawano  3,743 | 49

Sheboygan  9,646 | 66

St. Croix  4,646 | 22

Taylor  1,328 | 11

Trempealeau  2,602 | 21

Vernon  1,248 | 15

Vilas  1,359 | 15

Walworth  6,482 | 57

Washburn  802 | 5

Washington  9,612 | 77

Waukesha  28,454 | 235

Waupaca  3,806 | 91

Waushara  1,786 | 12

Winnebago  13,744 | 127

Wood  4,698 | 32

