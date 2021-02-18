Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Active Cases Fall Below 10,000

Summary:
- 733 new cases;
- 9,816 active cases;
- 18 new deaths;
- 6,232 total deaths;
- 388 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 733 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 658 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 18 new deaths, slightly more than the seven-day average of 13 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,232.
There are 9,816 active cases (1.8%) out of 557,722 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.1% of all cases (541,515 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 388 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 107 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 89 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,318. The 7-day average in the county is 93. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,218 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (468), Racine (314), Kenosha (296), Dane (267), Brown (203), Outagamie (189), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (126), Walworth (124), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (75), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1562 | 11
Ashland
1168 | 16
Barron
5270 | 75
Bayfield
1062 | 18
Brown
30013 | 203
Buffalo
1308 | 7
Burnett
1168 | 23
Calumet
5410 | 43
Chippewa
6989 | 90
Clark
3148 | 57
Columbia
4973 | 50
Crawford
1661 | 17
Dane
39584 | 267
Dodge
11340 | 154
Door
2401 | 19
Douglas
3643 | 24
Dunn
4205 | 27
Eau Claire
10895 | 104
Florence
432 | 12
Fond du Lac
11846 | 89
Forest
921 | 23
Grant
4608 | 79
Green
3023 | 16
Green Lake
1520 | 18
Iowa
1840 | 9
Iron
529 | 20
Jackson
2575 | 23
Jefferson
7785 | 76
Juneau
2967 | 19
Kenosha
14681 | 296
Kewaunee
2410 | 27
La Crosse
12093 | 75
Lafayette
1430 | 7
Langlade
1923 | 31
Lincoln
2877 | 56
Manitowoc
7178 | 61
Marathon
13532 | 171
Marinette
3966 | 61
Marquette
1297 | 21
Menominee
793 | 11
Milwaukee
97318 | 1218
Monroe
4247 | 30
Oconto
4240 | 47
Oneida
3329 | 66
Outagamie
18983 | 189
Ozaukee
7557 | 73
Pepin
800 | 7
Pierce
3421 | 33
Polk
3811 | 44
Portage
6395 | 63
Price
1144 | 7
Racine
20171 | 314
Richland
1266 | 13
Rock
14253 | 151
Rusk
1241 | 16
Sauk
5210 | 39
Sawyer
1479 | 21
Shawano
4557 | 70
Sheboygan
12738 | 126
St. Croix
6294 | 42
Taylor
1792 | 20
Trempealeau
3364 | 36
Vernon
1804 | 36
Vilas
2075 | 36
Walworth
8766 | 124
Washburn
1278 | 18
Washington
13630 | 129
Waukesha
40190 | 468
Waupaca
4731 | 111
Waushara
2087 | 28
Winnebago
16886 | 179
Wood
6639 | 72