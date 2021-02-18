Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Active Cases Fall Below 10,000

Summary:

733 new cases;

9,816 active cases;

18 new deaths;

6,232 total deaths;

388 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 733 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 658 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 18 new deaths, slightly more than the seven-day average of 13 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,232.

There are 9,816 active cases (1.8%) out of 557,722 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.1% of all cases (541,515 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 388 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 107 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 89 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,318. The 7-day average in the county is 93. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,218 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (468), Racine (314), Kenosha (296), Dane (267), Brown (203), Outagamie (189), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (126), Walworth (124), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (75), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1562 | 11

Ashland

1168 | 16

Barron

5270 | 75

Bayfield

1062 | 18

Brown

30013 | 203

Buffalo

1308 | 7

Burnett

1168 | 23

Calumet

5410 | 43

Chippewa

6989 | 90

Clark

3148 | 57

Columbia

4973 | 50

Crawford

1661 | 17

Dane

39584 | 267

Dodge

11340 | 154

Door

2401 | 19

Douglas

3643 | 24

Dunn

4205 | 27

Eau Claire

10895 | 104

Florence

432 | 12

Fond du Lac

11846 | 89

Forest

921 | 23

Grant

4608 | 79

Green

3023 | 16

Green Lake

1520 | 18

Iowa

1840 | 9

Iron

529 | 20

Jackson

2575 | 23

Jefferson

7785 | 76

Juneau

2967 | 19

Kenosha

14681 | 296

Kewaunee

2410 | 27

La Crosse

12093 | 75

Lafayette

1430 | 7

Langlade

1923 | 31

Lincoln

2877 | 56

Manitowoc

7178 | 61

Marathon

13532 | 171

Marinette

3966 | 61

Marquette

1297 | 21

Menominee

793 | 11

Milwaukee

97318 | 1218

Monroe

4247 | 30

Oconto

4240 | 47

Oneida

3329 | 66

Outagamie

18983 | 189

Ozaukee

7557 | 73

Pepin

800 | 7

Pierce

3421 | 33

Polk

3811 | 44

Portage

6395 | 63

Price

1144 | 7

Racine

20171 | 314

Richland

1266 | 13

Rock

14253 | 151

Rusk

1241 | 16

Sauk

5210 | 39

Sawyer

1479 | 21

Shawano

4557 | 70

Sheboygan

12738 | 126

St. Croix

6294 | 42

Taylor

1792 | 20

Trempealeau

3364 | 36

Vernon

1804 | 36

Vilas

2075 | 36

Walworth

8766 | 124

Washburn

1278 | 18

Washington

13630 | 129

Waukesha

40190 | 468

Waupaca

4731 | 111

Waushara

2087 | 28

Winnebago

16886 | 179

Wood

6639 | 72