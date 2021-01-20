Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another 50 Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:
1,522 new cases;
23,904 active cases;
50 new deaths;
5,562 total deaths;
834 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,522 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,807 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 50 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,562.
There are 23,904 active cases (4.5%) out of 525,924 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.4% of all cases (496,297 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 834 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 193 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 395 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,249. The 7-day average in the county is 303. Milwaukee County reported 4 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,106 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (405), Racine (280), Kenosha (256), Dane (228), Brown (180), Outagamie (170), Marathon (167), Winnebago (166), Dodge (133), Rock (131), Walworth (114), Washington (111), Sheboygan (109), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (92), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (74), Chippewa (74), La Crosse (68), Barron (66), Ozaukee (65) Shawano (64), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1443 / 11
Ashland
1101 / 16
Barron
4929 / 66
Bayfield
1005 / 18
Brown
28481 / 180
Buffalo
1199 / 7
Burnett
1067 / 23
Calumet
5061 / 39
Chippewa
6560 / 74
Clark
3018 / 55
Columbia
4664 / 38
Crawford
1621 / 14
Dane
36589 / 228
Dodge
10951 / 133
Door
2303 / 16
Douglas
3443 / 18
Dunn
3876 / 25
Eau Claire
10177 / 92
Florence
417 / 12
Fond du Lac
11297 / 74
Forest
894 / 22
Grant
4364 / 78
Green
2569 / 11
Green Lake
1454 / 14
Iowa
1768 / 9
Iron
451 / 19
Jackson
2507 / 20
Jefferson
7307 / 64
Juneau
2805 / 15
Kenosha
13820 / 256
Kewaunee
2264 / 26
La Crosse
11163 / 68
Lafayette
1333 / 7
Langlade
1873 / 30
Lincoln
2723 / 52
Manitowoc
6726 / 57
Marathon
12970 / 167
Marinette
3815 / 56
Marquette
1232 / 20
Menominee
774 / 11
Milwaukee
92249 / 1106
Monroe
3882 / 28
Oconto
4070 / 44
Oneida
3038 / 53
Outagamie
17789 / 170
Ozaukee
7093 / 65
Pepin
758 / 7
Pierce
3204 / 32
Polk
3426 / 37
Portage
5968 / 57
Price
1035 / 7
Racine
19244 / 280
Richland
1185 / 13
Rock
13335 / 131
Rusk
1202 / 14
Sauk
4898 / 35
Sawyer
1349 / 17
Shawano
4421 / 64
Sheboygan
12233 / 109
St. Croix
5903 / 36
Taylor
1714 / 19
Trempealeau
3215 / 33
Vernon
1677 / 32
Vilas
1818 / 31
Walworth
8369 / 114
Washburn
1167 / 15
Washington
12912 / 111
Waukesha
37990 / 405
Waupaca
4458 / 103
Waushara
2009 / 24
Winnebago
16144 / 166
Wood
6155 / 63