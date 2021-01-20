Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another 50 Deaths in Wisconsin

Summary:

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,522 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,807 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 50 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,562.

There are 23,904 active cases (4.5%) out of 525,924 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.4% of all cases (496,297 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 834 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 193 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 395 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,249. The 7-day average in the county is 303. Milwaukee County reported 4 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,106 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (405), Racine (280), Kenosha (256), Dane (228), Brown (180), Outagamie (170), Marathon (167), Winnebago (166), Dodge (133), Rock (131), Walworth (114), Washington (111), Sheboygan (109), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (92), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (74), Chippewa (74), La Crosse (68), Barron (66), Ozaukee (65) Shawano (64), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1443 / 11

Ashland

1101 / 16

Barron

4929 / 66

Bayfield

1005 / 18

Brown

28481 / 180

Buffalo

1199 / 7

Burnett

1067 / 23

Calumet

5061 / 39

Chippewa

6560 / 74

Clark

3018 / 55

Columbia

4664 / 38

Crawford

1621 / 14

Dane

36589 / 228

Dodge

10951 / 133

Door

2303 / 16

Douglas

3443 / 18

Dunn

3876 / 25

Eau Claire

10177 / 92

Florence

417 / 12

Fond du Lac

11297 / 74

Forest

894 / 22

Grant

4364 / 78

Green

2569 / 11

Green Lake

1454 / 14

Iowa

1768 / 9

Iron

451 / 19

Jackson

2507 / 20

Jefferson

7307 / 64

Juneau

2805 / 15

Kenosha

13820 / 256

Kewaunee

2264 / 26

La Crosse

11163 / 68

Lafayette

1333 / 7

Langlade

1873 / 30

Lincoln

2723 / 52

Manitowoc

6726 / 57

Marathon

12970 / 167

Marinette

3815 / 56

Marquette

1232 / 20

Menominee

774 / 11

Milwaukee

92249 / 1106

Monroe

3882 / 28

Oconto

4070 / 44

Oneida

3038 / 53

Outagamie

17789 / 170

Ozaukee

7093 / 65

Pepin

758 / 7

Pierce

3204 / 32

Polk

3426 / 37

Portage

5968 / 57

Price

1035 / 7

Racine

19244 / 280

Richland

1185 / 13

Rock

13335 / 131

Rusk

1202 / 14

Sauk

4898 / 35

Sawyer

1349 / 17

Shawano

4421 / 64

Sheboygan

12233 / 109

St. Croix

5903 / 36

Taylor

1714 / 19

Trempealeau

3215 / 33

Vernon

1677 / 32

Vilas

1818 / 31

Walworth

8369 / 114

Washburn

1167 / 15

Washington

12912 / 111

Waukesha

37990 / 405

Waupaca

4458 / 103

Waushara

2009 / 24

Winnebago

16144 / 166

Wood

6155 / 63