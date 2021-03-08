Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another Day Without Deaths

Summary:
- 178 new cases;
- 6,580 active cases;
- 0 new deaths;
- 6,481 total deaths;
- 255 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 371 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported no new deaths, bringing the seven-day average deaths down to 10. The total death toll is 6,481.
Over the weekend, there were 535 new cases and 4 new deaths; 1 death occurred on Saturday, 3 on Sunday.
There are 6,580 active cases (1.2%) out of 566,871 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (553,651 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 255 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 61 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 26 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,727. The 7-day average in the county is 66. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (487), Racine (323), Kenosha (301), Dane (278), Brown (222), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (157), Washington (135), Sheboygan (132), Walworth (129), Jefferson (113), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (97), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1593 | 10
Ashland
1175 | 16
Barron
5430 | 76
Bayfield
1059 | 19
Brown
30299 | 222
Buffalo
1321 | 7
Burnett
1211 | 23
Calumet
5487 | 43
Chippewa
7082 | 93
Clark
3159 | 57
Columbia
5081 | 54
Crawford
1668 | 17
Dane
40973 | 278
Dodge
11466 | 157
Door
2428 | 20
Douglas
3653 | 27
Dunn
4283 | 29
Eau Claire
11046 | 105
Florence
421 | 12
Fond du Lac
11975 | 97
Forest
925 | 23
Grant
4673 | 81
Green
3192 | 16
Green Lake
1521 | 18
Iowa
1883 | 10
Iron
552 | 21
Jackson
2584 | 23
Jefferson
7928 | 113
Juneau
2992 | 19
Kenosha
14823 | 301
Kewaunee
2414 | 27
La Crosse
12291 | 80
Lafayette
1464 | 6
Langlade
1937 | 32
Lincoln
2918 | 59
Manitowoc
7260 | 64
Marathon
13707 | 181
Marinette
3970 | 63
Marquette
1313 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98727 | 1244
Monroe
4339 | 33
Oconto
4286 | 48
Oneida
3418 | 69
Outagamie
19402 | 197
Ozaukee
7657 | 80
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3503 | 33
Polk
3964 | 43
Portage
6495 | 64
Price
1168 | 7
Racine
20384 | 323
Richland
1293 | 15
Rock
14485 | 159
Rusk
1266 | 16
Sauk
5325 | 42
Sawyer
1533 | 22
Shawano
4603 | 70
Sheboygan
12987 | 132
St. Croix
6456 | 43
Taylor
1769 | 21
Trempealeau
3405 | 37
Vernon
1842 | 38
Vilas
2156 | 38
Walworth
8875 | 129
Washburn
1304 | 18
Washington
13855 | 135
Waukesha
40927 | 487
Waupaca
4751 | 111
Waushara
2106 | 32
Winnebago
17136 | 183
Wood
6696 | 74