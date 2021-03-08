Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another Day Without Deaths

Summary:

178 new cases;

6,580 active cases;

0 new deaths;

6,481 total deaths;

255 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 371 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported no new deaths, bringing the seven-day average deaths down to 10. The total death toll is 6,481.

Over the weekend, there were 535 new cases and 4 new deaths; 1 death occurred on Saturday, 3 on Sunday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 6,580 active cases (1.2%) out of 566,871 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (553,651 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 255 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 61 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 26 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,727. The 7-day average in the county is 66. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (487), Racine (323), Kenosha (301), Dane (278), Brown (222), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (157), Washington (135), Sheboygan (132), Walworth (129), Jefferson (113), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (97), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1593 | 10

Ashland

1175 | 16

Barron

5430 | 76

Bayfield

1059 | 19

Brown

30299 | 222

Buffalo

1321 | 7

Burnett

1211 | 23

Calumet

5487 | 43

Chippewa

7082 | 93

Clark

3159 | 57

Columbia

5081 | 54

Crawford

1668 | 17

Dane

40973 | 278

Dodge

11466 | 157

Door

2428 | 20

Douglas

3653 | 27

Dunn

4283 | 29

Eau Claire

11046 | 105

Florence

421 | 12

Fond du Lac

11975 | 97

Forest

925 | 23

Grant

4673 | 81

Green

3192 | 16

Green Lake

1521 | 18

Iowa

1883 | 10

Iron

552 | 21

Jackson

2584 | 23

Jefferson

7928 | 113

Juneau

2992 | 19

Kenosha

14823 | 301

Kewaunee

2414 | 27

La Crosse

12291 | 80

Lafayette

1464 | 6

Langlade

1937 | 32

Lincoln

2918 | 59

Manitowoc

7260 | 64

Marathon

13707 | 181

Marinette

3970 | 63

Marquette

1313 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98727 | 1244

Monroe

4339 | 33

Oconto

4286 | 48

Oneida

3418 | 69

Outagamie

19402 | 197

Ozaukee

7657 | 80

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3503 | 33

Polk

3964 | 43

Portage

6495 | 64

Price

1168 | 7

Racine

20384 | 323

Richland

1293 | 15

Rock

14485 | 159

Rusk

1266 | 16

Sauk

5325 | 42

Sawyer

1533 | 22

Shawano

4603 | 70

Sheboygan

12987 | 132

St. Croix

6456 | 43

Taylor

1769 | 21

Trempealeau

3405 | 37

Vernon

1842 | 38

Vilas

2156 | 38

Walworth

8875 | 129

Washburn

1304 | 18

Washington

13855 | 135

Waukesha

40927 | 487

Waupaca

4751 | 111

Waushara

2106 | 32

Winnebago

17136 | 183

Wood

6696 | 74