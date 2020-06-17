Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Are We Past the Peak?

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Nine new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 712; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest amount we've seen since April 2. 13.3 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 94 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 38.5 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

256 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 23,454.

DHS has announced a plan to begin the first of several waves of antibody testing to get a picture of how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 256 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 23,454 positive cases. DHS reports the loss of nine additional lives due to COVID-19 for a total of 712.

Less than a quarter of all cases are currently active. There are currently 5,128 active cases within the state or about 22 percent of all cases. This is down from yesterday's active cases of over 5,372. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 17,613 of the cases or about 75 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The state reported the loss of nine additional lives as a result of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 712. Two weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently 244 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 113 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 179 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

94 of the state's 244 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (38.5 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 100. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

9,662 test results were returned in the last 24 hours. How widespread testing is continues to be a concern, specifically for public health officials in Milwaukee County.

The state has 66 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,668 tests.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.7 percent, which is down from yesterday.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

In the coming weeks, Wisconsin DHS will launch it’s first efforts into COVID-19 antibody testing. The goal of antibody testing is to identify people who have been infected in the past.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 9 Ashland: 3 Barron: 26 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,507 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 88 Chippewa: 63 Clark: 53 Columbia: 59 Crawford: 27 Dane: 1,000 Dodge: 425 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 140 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 274 Forest: 34 Grant: 113 Green: 78 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 18 Iron: 2 Jackson: 22 Jefferson: 161 Juneau: 25 Kenosha: 1,382 Kewaunee: 39 La Crosse: 152 Lafayette: 43 Langlade: 6 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 50 Marathon: 88 Marinette: 40 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 9,750 Monroe: 38 Oconto: 45 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 354 Ozaukee: 199 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 37 Portage: 82 Price: 2 Racine: 2,039 Richland: 14 Rock: 767 Rusk: 10 Sauk: 87 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 64 Sheboygan: 171 St. Croix: 116 Taylor: 5 Trempealeau: 80 Vernon: 26 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 481 Washburn: 3 Washington: 299 Waukesha: 942 Waupaca: 82 Waushara: 19 Winnebago: 551 Wood: 25 Total: 23,454 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 31 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 356 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 56 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 12 Waukesha: 35 Waupaca: 5 Winnebago: 10 Wood: 1 Total: 712

