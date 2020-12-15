Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: As Vaccine Starts Being Distributed, Wisconsin Reports 54 Deaths

Summary:

3,501 new cases;

44,076 active cases;

54 new deaths;

4,122 total deaths;

1,461 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,421 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 44,076 active cases (10%) out of 442,396 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 54 new deaths, near the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,122.

The patients recovered in about 89.1% of all cases (394,095 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,461 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 331 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 722 new cases have brought the total cases to 78,267. The 7-day average in the county is 645. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 819 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (289), Racine (225), Kenosha (183), Brown (153), Outagamie (143), Marathon (142), Winnebago (138), Dane (116), Rock (104), Waupaca (93), Dodge (90), Washington (87), Sheboygan (82), Grant (73), Walworth (71), Eau Claire (65), Chippewa (62), Fond du Lac (59), Shawano (53) and Barron (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,735 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1206 | 10

Ashland

893 | 13

Barron

4050 | 50

Bayfield

843 | 16

Brown

24547 | 153

Buffalo

911 | 6

Burnett

920 | 15

Calumet

4416 | 30

Chippewa

5476 | 62

Clark

2524 | 44

Columbia

3892 | 20

Crawford

1471 | 11

Dane

30682 | 116

Dodge

9724 | 90

Door

1791 | 12

Douglas

2697 | 14

Dunn

3182 | 20

Eau Claire

8537 | 65

Florence

380 | 12

Fond du Lac

9674 | 59

Forest

783 | 20

Grant

3864 | 73

Green

2023 | 7

Green Lake

1300 | 9

Iowa

1503 | 5

Iron

400 | 10

Jackson

2082 | 6

Jefferson

6079 | 47

Juneau

2209 | 8

Kenosha

11148 | 183

Kewaunee

1865 | 22

La Crosse

9220 | 46

Lafayette

1157 | 4

Langlade

1687 | 29

Lincoln

2215 | 36

Manitowoc

5572 | 47

Marathon

11023 | 142

Marinette

3334 | 38

Marquette

1104 | 15

Menominee

654 | 9

Milwaukee

78267 | 819

Monroe

3084 | 20

Oconto

3523 | 35

Oneida

2624 | 46

Outagamie

15070 | 143

Ozaukee

5673 | 44

Pepin

579 | 4

Pierce

2641 | 23

Polk

2713 | 21

Portage

5155 | 43

Price

861 | 4

Racine

16021 | 225

Richland

981 | 13

Rock

10959 | 104

Rusk

1022 | 11

Sauk

4051 | 22

Sawyer

1070 | 8

Shawano

3928 | 53

Sheboygan

10406 | 82

St. Croix

4978 | 22

Taylor

1475 | 13

Trempealeau

2746 | 24

Vernon

1345 | 19

Vilas

1446 | 19

Walworth

6985 | 71

Washburn

907 | 8

Washington

10497 | 87

Waukesha

31200 | 289

Waupaca

3915 | 93

Waushara

1839 | 13

Winnebago

14328 | 138

Wood

5069 | 32