Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: As Vaccine Starts Being Distributed, Wisconsin Reports 54 Deaths

Summary:
- 3,501 new cases;
- 44,076 active cases;
- 54 new deaths;
- 4,122 total deaths;
- 1,461 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
(Click here to zoom in)
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,421 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 44,076 active cases (10%) out of 442,396 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 54 new deaths, near the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,122.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
(Click here to zoom in)
The patients recovered in about 89.1% of all cases (394,095 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,461 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 331 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 722 new cases have brought the total cases to 78,267. The 7-day average in the county is 645. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 819 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (289), Racine (225), Kenosha (183), Brown (153), Outagamie (143), Marathon (142), Winnebago (138), Dane (116), Rock (104), Waupaca (93), Dodge (90), Washington (87), Sheboygan (82), Grant (73), Walworth (71), Eau Claire (65), Chippewa (62), Fond du Lac (59), Shawano (53) and Barron (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,735 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1206 | 10
Ashland
893 | 13
Barron
4050 | 50
Bayfield
843 | 16
Brown
24547 | 153
Buffalo
911 | 6
Burnett
920 | 15
Calumet
4416 | 30
Chippewa
5476 | 62
Clark
2524 | 44
Columbia
3892 | 20
Crawford
1471 | 11
Dane
30682 | 116
Dodge
9724 | 90
Door
1791 | 12
Douglas
2697 | 14
Dunn
3182 | 20
Eau Claire
8537 | 65
Florence
380 | 12
Fond du Lac
9674 | 59
Forest
783 | 20
Grant
3864 | 73
Green
2023 | 7
Green Lake
1300 | 9
Iowa
1503 | 5
Iron
400 | 10
Jackson
2082 | 6
Jefferson
6079 | 47
Juneau
2209 | 8
Kenosha
11148 | 183
Kewaunee
1865 | 22
La Crosse
9220 | 46
Lafayette
1157 | 4
Langlade
1687 | 29
Lincoln
2215 | 36
Manitowoc
5572 | 47
Marathon
11023 | 142
Marinette
3334 | 38
Marquette
1104 | 15
Menominee
654 | 9
Milwaukee
78267 | 819
Monroe
3084 | 20
Oconto
3523 | 35
Oneida
2624 | 46
Outagamie
15070 | 143
Ozaukee
5673 | 44
Pepin
579 | 4
Pierce
2641 | 23
Polk
2713 | 21
Portage
5155 | 43
Price
861 | 4
Racine
16021 | 225
Richland
981 | 13
Rock
10959 | 104
Rusk
1022 | 11
Sauk
4051 | 22
Sawyer
1070 | 8
Shawano
3928 | 53
Sheboygan
10406 | 82
St. Croix
4978 | 22
Taylor
1475 | 13
Trempealeau
2746 | 24
Vernon
1345 | 19
Vilas
1446 | 19
Walworth
6985 | 71
Washburn
907 | 8
Washington
10497 | 87
Waukesha
31200 | 289
Waupaca
3915 | 93
Waushara
1839 | 13
Winnebago
14328 | 138
Wood
5069 | 32