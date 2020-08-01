Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Rising in Waukesha County

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

15 new deaths were reported today, but two cases had previously been incorrectly reported as deaths. The total death toll so far is 947. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

1,041 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 54,002. The seven-day average is currently 876. There are 9,753 active cases.

Waukesha County has seen a rise in new cases. The county has had almost two weeks worth of cases averaging over 100 new cases per day. In the middle of July, the county was averaging about 40 new cases per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 1,041 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,753. In total, there have been 54,002 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of all cases (43,284 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 947 cases, the patient is deceased.

Above, we've pulled out the five largest counties by population to look at how cases have trended in those places versus the rest of the state.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. Cases are trending down.

(click here to zoom in)

Fifteen new deaths were reported today, but two cases had previously been incorrectly reported as deaths. The total death toll so far is 947. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 446. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (76), Waukesha (54), Kenosha (53), Brown (51) and Dane (37).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Nineteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than three per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 14,858 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,200 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 69 Ashland: 19 Barron: 253 Bayfield: 19 Brown: 3,962 Buffalo: 41 Burnett: 14 Calumet: 246 Chippewa: 209 Clark: 173 Columbia: 219 Crawford: 57 Dane: 4,112 Dodge: 675 Door: 85 Douglas: 122 Dunn: 105 Eau Claire: 485 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 545 Forest: 59 Grant: 320 Green: 125 Green Lake: 52 Iowa: 63 Iron: 71 Jackson: 47 Jefferson: 550 Juneau: 122 Kenosha: 2,453 Kewaunee: 110 La Crosse: 795 Lafayette: 105 Langlade: 46 Lincoln: 61 Manitowoc: 295 Marathon: 561 Marinette: 298 Marquette: 69 Menominee: 18 Milwaukee: 19,519 Monroe: 212 Oconto: 178 Oneida: 87 Outagamie: 1,077 Ozaukee: 558 Pepin: 40 Pierce: 169 Polk: 117 Portage: 344 Price: 21 Racine: 3,191 Richland: 27 Rock: 1,357 Rusk: 15 Sauk: 372 Sawyer: 36 Shawano: 153 Sheboygan: 586 St. Croix: 442 Taylor: 50 Trempealeau: 305 Vernon: 58 Vilas: 30 Walworth: 1,225 Washburn: 29 Washington: 860 Waukesha: 3,578 Waupaca: 359 Waushara: 100 Winnebago: 1,041 Wood: 229 Total: 54,002 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 51 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 53 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 6 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 446 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 13 Ozaukee: 17 Polk: 2 Racine: 76 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 54 Waupaca: 15 Winnebago: 17 Wood: 1 Total: 947

