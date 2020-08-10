Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 507 New Cases, One Death

(click here to zoom in)

One new death was reported today in Waukesha County. One death yesterday in Dane County was incorrectly reported so the death toll remains at 998. In the past seven days, a total of 49 people have died.

507 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 61,061. The seven-day average is currently 819. There are 9,383 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 507 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,383. In total, there have been 61,061 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (50,662 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 998 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 456. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (59), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No deaths were reported in the last two day. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 8,167 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,500 tests per day in the last two weeks. The number of test processed tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays as some labs processing less over the weekend.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 86 Ashland: 25 Barron: 295 Bayfield: 28 Brown: 4,264 Buffalo: 44 Burnett: 22 Calumet: 330 Chippewa: 239 Clark: 188 Columbia: 252 Crawford: 75 Dane: 4,554 Dodge: 835 Door: 106 Douglas: 186 Dunn: 126 Eau Claire: 590 Florence: 8 Fond du Lac: 671 Forest: 59 Grant: 357 Green: 167 Green Lake: 56 Iowa: 82 Iron: 75 Jackson: 58 Jefferson: 637 Juneau: 138 Kenosha: 2,681 Kewaunee: 131 La Crosse: 914 Lafayette: 143 Langlade: 65 Lincoln: 68 Manitowoc: 345 Marathon: 655 Marinette: 411 Marquette: 80 Menominee: 22 Milwaukee: 21,178 Monroe: 244 Oconto: 256 Oneida: 141 Outagamie: 1,276 Ozaukee: 692 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 224 Polk: 132 Portage: 420 Price: 33 Racine: 3,526 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,441 Rusk: 21 Sauk: 444 Sawyer: 69 Shawano: 200 Sheboygan: 753 St. Croix: 502 Taylor: 71 Trempealeau: 338 Vernon: 64 Vilas: 55 Walworth: 1,335 Washburn: 48 Washington: 1,066 Waukesha: 4,299 Waupaca: 468 Waushara: 120 Winnebago: 1,193 Wood: 305 Total: 61,061 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 9 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 456 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Pierce: 2 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 5 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 59 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 998

