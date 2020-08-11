Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Passes 1,000

Summary:

  • Eight new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,006. In the past seven days, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 55 people had died.
  • 724 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 61,785. The seven-day average is currently 818. There are 9,305 active cases.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

In just over six months, Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 1,000 people. Since early July, the average number of deaths over a seven day period had been increasing from as low as two deaths per day to over eight per day. In the last week, that number has started to go down.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” said Gov. Evers. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,305. In total, there have been 61,785 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (51,456 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,006 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The number of new cases per day is down since late July from a high point of an average of over 300 new cases per day to now an average of under 200 new cases per day.

Eight new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,006. In the past seven days, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 55 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 458. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (79), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (59), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 13,599 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,400 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,178 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 86
Ashland: 26
Barron: 296
Bayfield: 29
Brown: 4,340
Buffalo: 44
Burnett: 22
Calumet: 334
Chippewa: 241
Clark: 189
Columbia: 255
Crawford: 76
Dane: 4,578
Dodge: 845
Door: 107
Douglas: 191
Dunn: 128
Eau Claire: 596
Florence: 8
Fond du Lac: 676
Forest: 60
Grant: 362
Green: 169
Green Lake: 57
Iowa: 83
Iron: 76
Jackson: 58
Jefferson: 647
Juneau: 138
Kenosha: 2,691
Kewaunee: 135
La Crosse: 921
Lafayette: 147
Langlade: 63
Lincoln: 69
Manitowoc: 351
Marathon: 662
Marinette: 432
Marquette: 80
Menominee: 25
Milwaukee: 21,331
Monroe: 245
Oconto: 259
Oneida: 153
Outagamie: 1,299
Ozaukee: 716
Pepin: 42
Pierce: 224
Polk: 137
Portage: 426
Price: 33
Racine: 3,567
Richland: 37
Rock: 1,444
Rusk: 21
Sauk: 452
Sawyer: 76
Shawano: 204
Sheboygan: 776
St. Croix: 512
Taylor: 71
Trempealeau: 345
Vernon: 66
Vilas: 60
Walworth: 1,359
Washburn: 47
Washington: 1,108
Waukesha: 4,354
Waupaca: 473
Waushara: 120
Winnebago: 1,212
Wood: 322
Total: 61,785

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 54
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 38
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 7
Forest: 4
Grant: 15
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 10
Marinette: 4
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 458
Monroe: 2
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 17
Pierce: 3
Polk: 2
Racine: 79
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 5
Taylor: 1
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 23
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 59
Waupaca: 15
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 18
Wood: 2
Total: 1,006

