Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Passes 1,000

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Eight new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,006. In the past seven days, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 55 people had died.

724 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 61,785. The seven-day average is currently 818. There are 9,305 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

In just over six months, Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 1,000 people. Since early July, the average number of deaths over a seven day period had been increasing from as low as two deaths per day to over eight per day. In the last week, that number has started to go down.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” said Gov. Evers. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,305. In total, there have been 61,785 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (51,456 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,006 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The number of new cases per day is down since late July from a high point of an average of over 300 new cases per day to now an average of under 200 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Eight new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,006. In the past seven days, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 55 people had died.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 458. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (79), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (59), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 13,599 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,400 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,178 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 86 Ashland: 26 Barron: 296 Bayfield: 29 Brown: 4,340 Buffalo: 44 Burnett: 22 Calumet: 334 Chippewa: 241 Clark: 189 Columbia: 255 Crawford: 76 Dane: 4,578 Dodge: 845 Door: 107 Douglas: 191 Dunn: 128 Eau Claire: 596 Florence: 8 Fond du Lac: 676 Forest: 60 Grant: 362 Green: 169 Green Lake: 57 Iowa: 83 Iron: 76 Jackson: 58 Jefferson: 647 Juneau: 138 Kenosha: 2,691 Kewaunee: 135 La Crosse: 921 Lafayette: 147 Langlade: 63 Lincoln: 69 Manitowoc: 351 Marathon: 662 Marinette: 432 Marquette: 80 Menominee: 25 Milwaukee: 21,331 Monroe: 245 Oconto: 259 Oneida: 153 Outagamie: 1,299 Ozaukee: 716 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 224 Polk: 137 Portage: 426 Price: 33 Racine: 3,567 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,444 Rusk: 21 Sauk: 452 Sawyer: 76 Shawano: 204 Sheboygan: 776 St. Croix: 512 Taylor: 71 Trempealeau: 345 Vernon: 66 Vilas: 60 Walworth: 1,359 Washburn: 47 Washington: 1,108 Waukesha: 4,354 Waupaca: 473 Waushara: 120 Winnebago: 1,212 Wood: 322 Total: 61,785 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 10 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 458 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Pierce: 3 Polk: 2 Racine: 79 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 5 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 59 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 2 Total: 1,006

You can read past daily updates here.