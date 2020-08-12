Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Per Day Down 18% From High Point in Late July

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Five new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,011. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 59 people had died.

478 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 62,263. The seven-day average is currently 760. There are 8,884 active cases.

There are currently at least 364 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 111 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 478 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,884. In total, there have been 62,263 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

Since late July, the average number of new cases per day has trended downward. On July 26, the statewide seven-day average of new cases was 930. In the last week, the state has averaged 760 new cases per day. That's a decrease of 170 cases a day. In that same time frame, Milwaukee has gone from an average of 308 new cases per day to 174 new cases per day. That's a decrease of an average of 134 cases per day. While cases have trended downward in the five largest counties by population, the state's other 67 counties have actually seen an upward swing in cases. You can see these trends illustrated in the chart at the top of this article.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (52,350 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,011 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Five new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,011. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 59 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 462. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (59), Waukesha (59), Brown (54) and Dane (38).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Twelve deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 11 there are at least 364 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 111 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,924 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,100 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,178 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 89 Ashland: 27 Barron: 308 Bayfield: 29 Brown: 4,352 Buffalo: 45 Burnett: 23 Calumet: 340 Chippewa: 244 Clark: 190 Columbia: 273 Crawford: 78 Dane: 4,630 Dodge: 857 Door: 107 Douglas: 198 Dunn: 131 Eau Claire: 612 Florence: 8 Fond du Lac: 700 Forest: 60 Grant: 368 Green: 179 Green Lake: 57 Iowa: 86 Iron: 76 Jackson: 59 Jefferson: 657 Juneau: 139 Kenosha: 2,699 Kewaunee: 135 La Crosse: 932 Lafayette: 154 Langlade: 64 Lincoln: 70 Manitowoc: 354 Marathon: 668 Marinette: 432 Marquette: 80 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 21,396 Monroe: 248 Oconto: 253 Oneida: 156 Outagamie: 1,310 Ozaukee: 723 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 230 Polk: 138 Portage: 428 Price: 33 Racine: 3,571 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,447 Rusk: 21 Sauk: 472 Sawyer: 82 Shawano: 205 Sheboygan: 786 St. Croix: 514 Taylor: 73 Trempealeau: 354 Vernon: 67 Vilas: 65 Walworth: 1,369 Washburn: 47 Washington: 1,115 Waukesha: 4,402 Waupaca: 480 Waushara: 120 Winnebago: 1,216 Wood: 327 Total: 62,263 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 59 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 10 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 462 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 3 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 5 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 59 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 2 Total: 1,011

You can read past daily updates here.