Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 943 New Cases, Seven Deaths

Summary:

  • Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,018. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 59 people had died.
  • 943 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 63,206. The seven-day average is currently 775 and trending downward since late July. There are 8,931 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 387 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 113 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 943 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,931. In total, there have been 63,206 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (53,239 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,018 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,018. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 59 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 462. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Waukesha (61), Kenosha (60), Brown (54) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 12 there are at least 387 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 113 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. The number of hospitalized patients is on the rise while ICU patients has been generally steady. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 12,415 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,700 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,178 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an downward trend in the last month that has held steady below 7% for a couple of week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 91
Ashland: 29
Barron: 315
Bayfield: 30
Brown: 4,391
Buffalo: 45
Burnett: 25
Calumet: 355
Chippewa: 252
Clark: 191
Columbia: 274
Crawford: 82
Dane: 4,666
Dodge: 875
Door: 109
Douglas: 207
Dunn: 134
Eau Claire: 629
Florence: 10
Fond du Lac: 712
Forest: 60
Grant: 375
Green: 186
Green Lake: 60
Iowa: 88
Iron: 76
Jackson: 60
Jefferson: 677
Juneau: 145
Kenosha: 2,718
Kewaunee: 137
La Crosse: 945
Lafayette: 159
Langlade: 67
Lincoln: 71
Manitowoc: 361
Marathon: 671
Marinette: 449
Marquette: 80
Menominee: 26
Milwaukee: 21,666
Monroe: 249
Oconto: 262
Oneida: 160
Outagamie: 1,326
Ozaukee: 737
Pepin: 42
Pierce: 230
Polk: 138
Portage: 438
Price: 33
Racine: 3,599
Richland: 37
Rock: 1,462
Rusk: 21
Sauk: 484
Sawyer: 86
Shawano: 207
Sheboygan: 804
St. Croix: 524
Taylor: 73
Trempealeau: 360
Vernon: 68
Vilas: 66
Walworth: 1,401
Washburn: 49
Washington: 1,147
Waukesha: 4,515
Waupaca: 494
Waushara: 122
Winnebago: 1,235
Wood: 339
Total: 63,206

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 54
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 38
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 8
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 10
Marinette: 5
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 462
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 3
Polk: 2
Racine: 78
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 5
Taylor: 1
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 24
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 61
Waupaca: 16
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 18
Wood: 2
Total: 1,018

You can read past daily updates here.

