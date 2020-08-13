Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 943 New Cases, Seven Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,018. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 59 people had died.

943 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 63,206. The seven-day average is currently 775 and trending downward since late July. There are 8,931 active cases.

There are currently at least 387 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 113 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 943 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,931. In total, there have been 63,206 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (53,239 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,018 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 462. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Waukesha (61), Kenosha (60), Brown (54) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 12 there are at least 387 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 113 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. The number of hospitalized patients is on the rise while ICU patients has been generally steady. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 12,415 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 12,700 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,178 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an downward trend in the last month that has held steady below 7% for a couple of week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 91 Ashland: 29 Barron: 315 Bayfield: 30 Brown: 4,391 Buffalo: 45 Burnett: 25 Calumet: 355 Chippewa: 252 Clark: 191 Columbia: 274 Crawford: 82 Dane: 4,666 Dodge: 875 Door: 109 Douglas: 207 Dunn: 134 Eau Claire: 629 Florence: 10 Fond du Lac: 712 Forest: 60 Grant: 375 Green: 186 Green Lake: 60 Iowa: 88 Iron: 76 Jackson: 60 Jefferson: 677 Juneau: 145 Kenosha: 2,718 Kewaunee: 137 La Crosse: 945 Lafayette: 159 Langlade: 67 Lincoln: 71 Manitowoc: 361 Marathon: 671 Marinette: 449 Marquette: 80 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 21,666 Monroe: 249 Oconto: 262 Oneida: 160 Outagamie: 1,326 Ozaukee: 737 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 230 Polk: 138 Portage: 438 Price: 33 Racine: 3,599 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,462 Rusk: 21 Sauk: 484 Sawyer: 86 Shawano: 207 Sheboygan: 804 St. Croix: 524 Taylor: 73 Trempealeau: 360 Vernon: 68 Vilas: 66 Walworth: 1,401 Washburn: 49 Washington: 1,147 Waukesha: 4,515 Waupaca: 494 Waushara: 122 Winnebago: 1,235 Wood: 339 Total: 63,206 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 10 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 462 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 3 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 5 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 24 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 61 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 2 Total: 1,018

