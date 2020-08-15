Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Tomorrow Marks One Month Since Milwaukee's Mask Mandate Took Effect

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Tomorrow marks one month since the mask mandate took effect in Milwaukee County. Since mid-July, the county has gone from averaging just over 300 new cases a day to 162 cases a day in the last week.

Thirteen new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,038. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

829 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 65,056. The seven-day average is currently 732 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,828 active cases.

There are currently at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 829 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,828. In total, there have been 65,056 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The seven-day average is currently 732 and has trended downward since late July.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (55,172 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,038 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. Tomorrow marks one month since the mask mandate took effect in Milwaukee County. Since mid-July, the county has gone from averaging just over 300 new cases a day to 162 cases a day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

Thirteen new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,038. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 465. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (81), Waukesha (65), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 15 there are at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 11,335 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,400 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 23,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 94 Ashland: 30 Barron: 323 Bayfield: 32 Brown: 4,469 Buffalo: 47 Burnett: 27 Calumet: 387 Chippewa: 266 Clark: 195 Columbia: 287 Crawford: 84 Dane: 4,783 Dodge: 920 Door: 115 Douglas: 218 Dunn: 139 Eau Claire: 654 Florence: 15 Fond du Lac: 757 Forest: 60 Grant: 391 Green: 210 Green Lake: 62 Iowa: 97 Iron: 78 Jackson: 60 Jefferson: 701 Juneau: 151 Kenosha: 2,771 Kewaunee: 142 La Crosse: 959 Lafayette: 169 Langlade: 73 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 391 Marathon: 691 Marinette: 485 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,054 Monroe: 252 Oconto: 272 Oneida: 173 Outagamie: 1,369 Ozaukee: 770 Pepin: 44 Pierce: 239 Polk: 140 Portage: 457 Price: 32 Racine: 3,665 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,477 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 502 Sawyer: 101 Shawano: 214 Sheboygan: 835 St. Croix: 534 Taylor: 76 Trempealeau: 370 Vernon: 71 Vilas: 73 Walworth: 1,479 Washburn: 49 Washington: 1,207 Waukesha: 4,746 Waupaca: 520 Waushara: 127 Winnebago: 1,263 Wood: 372 Total: 65,056 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 465 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 81 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 23 Waukesha: 65 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,038

You can read past daily updates here.