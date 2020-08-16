Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 685 New Cases, One Death

  • One new death was reported today in Milwaukee County bringing the total death toll to 1,039. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 50 people had died.
  • 685 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 65,741. The seven-day average is currently 741 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,702 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,702. In total, there have been 65,741 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 741 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (55,982 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,039 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. It has been one month since the mask mandate took effect in Milwaukee County. Since mid-July, the county has gone from averaging just over 300 new cases a day to 164 cases a day in the last week.

One new death was reported today in Milwaukee County bringing the total death toll to 1,039. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 50 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 466. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (81), Waukesha (65), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 15 there are at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 6,099 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,300 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 94
Ashland: 30
Barron: 326
Bayfield: 34
Brown: 4,505
Buffalo: 47
Burnett: 27
Calumet: 403
Chippewa: 274
Clark: 197
Columbia: 288
Crawford: 86
Dane: 4,849
Dodge: 930
Door: 114
Douglas: 223
Dunn: 139
Eau Claire: 658
Florence: 16
Fond du Lac: 763
Forest: 61
Grant: 396
Green: 214
Green Lake: 62
Iowa: 100
Iron: 80
Jackson: 62
Jefferson: 718
Juneau: 152
Kenosha: 2,780
Kewaunee: 143
La Crosse: 967
Lafayette: 171
Langlade: 74
Lincoln: 73
Manitowoc: 399
Marathon: 697
Marinette: 495
Marquette: 81
Menominee: 26
Milwaukee: 22,212
Monroe: 254
Oconto: 276
Oneida: 176
Outagamie: 1,388
Ozaukee: 783
Pepin: 46
Pierce: 244
Polk: 143
Portage: 467
Price: 33
Racine: 3,676
Richland: 38
Rock: 1,484
Rusk: 22
Sauk: 512
Sawyer: 110
Shawano: 217
Sheboygan: 842
St. Croix: 536
Taylor: 78
Trempealeau: 371
Vernon: 74
Vilas: 74
Walworth: 1,499
Washburn: 50
Washington: 1,259
Waukesha: 4,810
Waupaca: 526
Waushara: 128
Winnebago: 1,280
Wood: 379
Total: 65,741

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 55
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 39
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 8
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 12
Marinette: 5
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 466
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 4
Polk: 2
Racine: 81
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 6
Taylor: 2
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 25
Washington: 23
Waukesha: 65
Waupaca: 16
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 19
Wood: 2
Total: 1,039

You can read past daily updates here.

