Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 685 New Cases, One Death

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

One new death was reported today in Milwaukee County bringing the total death toll to 1,039. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 50 people had died.

685 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 65,741. The seven-day average is currently 741 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,702 active cases.

There are currently at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,702. In total, there have been 65,741 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 741 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (55,982 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,039 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. It has been one month since the mask mandate took effect in Milwaukee County. Since mid-July, the county has gone from averaging just over 300 new cases a day to 164 cases a day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

One new death was reported today in Milwaukee County bringing the total death toll to 1,039. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 50 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 466. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (81), Waukesha (65), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 15 there are at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 6,099 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,300 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 94 Ashland: 30 Barron: 326 Bayfield: 34 Brown: 4,505 Buffalo: 47 Burnett: 27 Calumet: 403 Chippewa: 274 Clark: 197 Columbia: 288 Crawford: 86 Dane: 4,849 Dodge: 930 Door: 114 Douglas: 223 Dunn: 139 Eau Claire: 658 Florence: 16 Fond du Lac: 763 Forest: 61 Grant: 396 Green: 214 Green Lake: 62 Iowa: 100 Iron: 80 Jackson: 62 Jefferson: 718 Juneau: 152 Kenosha: 2,780 Kewaunee: 143 La Crosse: 967 Lafayette: 171 Langlade: 74 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 399 Marathon: 697 Marinette: 495 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,212 Monroe: 254 Oconto: 276 Oneida: 176 Outagamie: 1,388 Ozaukee: 783 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 244 Polk: 143 Portage: 467 Price: 33 Racine: 3,676 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,484 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 512 Sawyer: 110 Shawano: 217 Sheboygan: 842 St. Croix: 536 Taylor: 78 Trempealeau: 371 Vernon: 74 Vilas: 74 Walworth: 1,499 Washburn: 50 Washington: 1,259 Waukesha: 4,810 Waupaca: 526 Waushara: 128 Winnebago: 1,280 Wood: 379 Total: 65,741 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 466 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 81 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 23 Waukesha: 65 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,039

You can read past daily updates here.