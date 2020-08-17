Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 455 New Cases, No Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

455 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 66,196. The seven-day average is currently 734 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,537 active cases.

There are currently at least 347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 105 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 455 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,532. In total, there have been 66,196 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 734 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (56,602 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,039 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The number of new cases per day is almost half of what it was a month ago, a sign that the mask mandate has helped bring some stability to the spread of the virus in the county.

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported today, so the death toll remains at 1,039. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 466. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (81), Waukesha (65), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 16 there are at least 347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 105 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 5,962 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,000 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 94 Ashland: 30 Barron: 328 Bayfield: 37 Brown: 4,505 Buffalo: 47 Burnett: 28 Calumet: 402 Chippewa: 279 Clark: 200 Columbia: 291 Crawford: 90 Dane: 4,874 Dodge: 942 Door: 118 Douglas: 225 Dunn: 142 Eau Claire: 668 Florence: 16 Fond du Lac: 791 Forest: 61 Grant: 398 Green: 220 Green Lake: 63 Iowa: 100 Iron: 85 Jackson: 62 Jefferson: 732 Juneau: 152 Kenosha: 2,792 Kewaunee: 143 La Crosse: 973 Lafayette: 172 Langlade: 74 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 406 Marathon: 703 Marinette: 501 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,334 Monroe: 254 Oconto: 290 Oneida: 179 Outagamie: 1,401 Ozaukee: 784 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 247 Polk: 143 Portage: 470 Price: 33 Racine: 3,689 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,494 Rusk: 23 Sauk: 513 Sawyer: 113 Shawano: 221 Sheboygan: 850 St. Croix: 544 Taylor: 78 Trempealeau: 370 Vernon: 77 Vilas: 74 Walworth: 1,516 Washburn: 50 Washington: 1,259 Waukesha: 4,854 Waupaca: 531 Waushara: 128 Winnebago: 1,288 Wood: 381 Total: 66,196 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 466 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 81 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 23 Waukesha: 65 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,039

