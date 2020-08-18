Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 13 Deaths, 634 New Cases

(click here to zoom in)

13 new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 1,052. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. This number is going in the wrong direction. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.

634 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 66,830. The seven-day average is currently 721 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,378 active cases.

There are currently at least 365 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 124 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 634 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,378. In total, there have been 66,830 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 721 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (57,382 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,052 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 472. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (83), Waukesha (66), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Six new deaths were reported in today's data. Fourteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 17 there are at least 365 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 124 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,991 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 9,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,912 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 94 Ashland: 30 Barron: 336 Bayfield: 39 Brown: 4,616 Buffalo: 49 Burnett: 29 Calumet: 403 Chippewa: 281 Clark: 200 Columbia: 292 Crawford: 91 Dane: 4,890 Dodge: 955 Door: 120 Douglas: 230 Dunn: 142 Eau Claire: 673 Florence: 17 Fond du Lac: 809 Forest: 61 Grant: 402 Green: 221 Green Lake: 64 Iowa: 102 Iron: 90 Jackson: 62 Jefferson: 737 Juneau: 153 Kenosha: 2,806 Kewaunee: 145 La Crosse: 977 Lafayette: 174 Langlade: 74 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 414 Marathon: 705 Marinette: 514 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,447 Monroe: 253 Oconto: 303 Oneida: 179 Outagamie: 1,433 Ozaukee: 804 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 250 Polk: 144 Portage: 474 Price: 33 Racine: 3,723 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,498 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 510 Sawyer: 116 Shawano: 222 Sheboygan: 873 St. Croix: 550 Taylor: 78 Trempealeau: 385 Vernon: 78 Vilas: 80 Walworth: 1,526 Washburn: 51 Washington: 1,289 Waukesha: 4,898 Waupaca: 545 Waushara: 128 Winnebago: 1,293 Wood: 384 Total: 66,830 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 472 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 15 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 83 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 24 Waukesha: 66 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,052

