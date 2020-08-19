Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Continues to Report a Decline in Testing

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Eight new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 1,060. In the last week, a total of 49 people have died. This number is going in the wrong direction. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

663 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 67,493. The seven-day average is currently 747 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,171 active cases.

There are currently at least 380 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 663 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 8,171. In total, there have been 67,493 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 747 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (58,244 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,060 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 474. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (84), Waukesha (69), Kenosha (60), Brown (56) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in today's data. Twelve deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 17 there are at least 380 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,429 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 9,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health interim administrator said the state's labs have seen shortages of supplies but also said it's possible the decrease in testing is a result of less people seeking tests.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,211 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 96 Ashland: 30 Barron: 343 Bayfield: 39 Brown: 4,656 Buffalo: 49 Burnett: 29 Calumet: 412 Chippewa: 284 Clark: 202 Columbia: 297 Crawford: 93 Dane: 4,924 Dodge: 967 Door: 121 Douglas: 231 Dunn: 147 Eau Claire: 679 Florence: 17 Fond du Lac: 815 Forest: 62 Grant: 409 Green: 225 Green Lake: 65 Iowa: 105 Iron: 92 Jackson: 65 Jefferson: 748 Juneau: 155 Kenosha: 2,813 Kewaunee: 149 La Crosse: 987 Lafayette: 177 Langlade: 74 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 424 Marathon: 717 Marinette: 523 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,556 Monroe: 254 Oconto: 321 Oneida: 186 Outagamie: 1,454 Ozaukee: 815 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 253 Polk: 147 Portage: 481 Price: 33 Racine: 3,745 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,506 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 537 Sawyer: 120 Shawano: 224 Sheboygan: 893 St. Croix: 552 Taylor: 77 Trempealeau: 387 Vernon: 79 Vilas: 83 Walworth: 1,534 Washburn: 51 Washington: 1,320 Waukesha: 4,998 Waupaca: 554 Waushara: 128 Winnebago: 1,309 Wood: 389 Total: 67,493 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 56 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 474 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 16 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 84 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 24 Waukesha: 69 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,060

