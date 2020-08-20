Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: "We Can't Take Our Foot Off the Gas Pedal Yet"

(click here to zoom in)

Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 1,067. In the last week, a total of 49 people have died. This number is going in the wrong direction. Two weeks ago, a total of 40 people had died.

738 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 68,231. The seven-day average is currently 718 and has trended downward since late July. There are 8,072 active cases.

There are currently at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 120 of them are in the ICU.

In the last week, the state has averaged 718 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (59,076 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,067 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Darren Rausch, director of the City of Greenfield Health Department, said "Certainly we know there's still COVID-19 in our county. And while we know those rates are going down, we can't take our foot off the gas pedal as far as following the 3 W's. We need to (1) wear a mask, (2) watch our distance and (3) wash our hands."

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 474. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (60), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in today's data. Twelve deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 17 there are at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and of them are in the ICU (32.7%). So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 9,869 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 9,000 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health interim administrator said the state's labs have seen shortages of supplies but also said it's possible the decrease in testing is a result of less people seeking tests.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 28,319 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 97 Ashland: 30 Barron: 346 Bayfield: 40 Brown: 4,682 Buffalo: 50 Burnett: 31 Calumet: 417 Chippewa: 288 Clark: 206 Columbia: 307 Crawford: 93 Dane: 4,955 Dodge: 982 Door: 121 Douglas: 233 Dunn: 150 Eau Claire: 687 Florence: 17 Fond du Lac: 844 Forest: 62 Grant: 410 Green: 229 Green Lake: 67 Iowa: 106 Iron: 98 Jackson: 65 Jefferson: 765 Juneau: 162 Kenosha: 2,843 Kewaunee: 149 La Crosse: 1,008 Lafayette: 178 Langlade: 75 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 429 Marathon: 718 Marinette: 530 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,778 Monroe: 254 Oconto: 327 Oneida: 187 Outagamie: 1,484 Ozaukee: 824 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 256 Polk: 150 Portage: 487 Price: 33 Racine: 3,762 Richland: 38 Rock: 1,514 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 547 Sawyer: 127 Shawano: 223 Sheboygan: 903 St. Croix: 554 Taylor: 78 Trempealeau: 389 Vernon: 80 Vilas: 89 Walworth: 1,546 Washburn: 52 Washington: 1,357 Waukesha: 5,063 Waupaca: 563 Waushara: 128 Winnebago: 1,321 Wood: 399 Total: 68,231 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 57 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 474 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 16 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 85 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 25 Waukesha: 70 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,067

