Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Averaged 690 New Cases Per Day This Week, Six Deaths Per Day

Summary:

  • One new death was reported today bringing the death toll to 1,068. A death was reported in Milwaukee County and another in Outagamie County, however one death was previously incorrectly reported in Oconto County so that death has been removed. In the last week, a total of 43 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 35 people had died.
  • 828 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 69,059. The seven-day average is currently 690 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,918 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 120 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,918. In total, there have been 69,059 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 718 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (60,055 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,068 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

One new death was reported today bringing the death toll to 1,068. A death was reported in Milwaukee County and another in Outagamie County, however one death was previously incorrectly reported in Oconto County so that death has been removed. In the last week, a total of 43 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 35 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 475. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (60), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in today's data. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 20 there are at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 120 of them are in the ICU (32.7%). So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 10,572 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 9,000 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 6,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 98
Ashland: 30
Barron: 347
Bayfield: 40
Brown: 4,739
Buffalo: 51
Burnett: 33
Calumet: 428
Chippewa: 293
Clark: 211
Columbia: 310
Crawford: 94
Dane: 4,998
Dodge: 993
Door: 123
Douglas: 235
Dunn: 152
Eau Claire: 699
Florence: 18
Fond du Lac: 868
Forest: 63
Grant: 414
Green: 235
Green Lake: 68
Iowa: 107
Iron: 100
Jackson: 66
Jefferson: 801
Juneau: 163
Kenosha: 2,852
Kewaunee: 153
La Crosse: 1,016
Lafayette: 180
Langlade: 76
Lincoln: 74
Manitowoc: 436
Marathon: 720
Marinette: 542
Marquette: 81
Menominee: 26
Milwaukee: 22,960
Monroe: 261
Oconto: 341
Oneida: 190
Outagamie: 1,507
Ozaukee: 830
Pepin: 46
Pierce: 261
Polk: 152
Portage: 497
Price: 33
Racine: 3,794
Richland: 40
Rock: 1,535
Rusk: 22
Sauk: 560
Sawyer: 134
Shawano: 228
Sheboygan: 917
St. Croix: 562
Taylor: 79
Trempealeau: 392
Vernon: 84
Vilas: 88
Walworth: 1,573
Washburn: 53
Washington: 1,403
Waukesha: 5,138
Waupaca: 571
Waushara: 132
Winnebago: 1,335
Wood: 406
Total: 69,059

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 57
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 39
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 8
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 6
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 13
Marinette: 5
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 475
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 17
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 4
Polk: 2
Racine: 85
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 6
Taylor: 2
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 25
Washington: 25
Waukesha: 70
Waupaca: 16
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 19
Wood: 2
Total: 1,068

You can read past daily updates here.

