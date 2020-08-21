Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Averaged 690 New Cases Per Day This Week, Six Deaths Per Day

(click here to zoom in)

One new death was reported today bringing the death toll to 1,068. A death was reported in Milwaukee County and another in Outagamie County, however one death was previously incorrectly reported in Oconto County so that death has been removed. In the last week, a total of 43 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 35 people had died.

828 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 69,059. The seven-day average is currently 690 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,918 active cases.

There are currently at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 120 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,918. In total, there have been 69,059 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 718 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (60,055 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,068 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 475. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (60), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in today's data. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 20 there are at least 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 120 of them are in the ICU (32.7%). So far, 8.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 10,572 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 9,000 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 6,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 98 Ashland: 30 Barron: 347 Bayfield: 40 Brown: 4,739 Buffalo: 51 Burnett: 33 Calumet: 428 Chippewa: 293 Clark: 211 Columbia: 310 Crawford: 94 Dane: 4,998 Dodge: 993 Door: 123 Douglas: 235 Dunn: 152 Eau Claire: 699 Florence: 18 Fond du Lac: 868 Forest: 63 Grant: 414 Green: 235 Green Lake: 68 Iowa: 107 Iron: 100 Jackson: 66 Jefferson: 801 Juneau: 163 Kenosha: 2,852 Kewaunee: 153 La Crosse: 1,016 Lafayette: 180 Langlade: 76 Lincoln: 74 Manitowoc: 436 Marathon: 720 Marinette: 542 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 22,960 Monroe: 261 Oconto: 341 Oneida: 190 Outagamie: 1,507 Ozaukee: 830 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 261 Polk: 152 Portage: 497 Price: 33 Racine: 3,794 Richland: 40 Rock: 1,535 Rusk: 22 Sauk: 560 Sawyer: 134 Shawano: 228 Sheboygan: 917 St. Croix: 562 Taylor: 79 Trempealeau: 392 Vernon: 84 Vilas: 88 Walworth: 1,573 Washburn: 53 Washington: 1,403 Waukesha: 5,138 Waupaca: 571 Waushara: 132 Winnebago: 1,335 Wood: 406 Total: 69,059 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 57 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 475 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 17 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 85 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 25 Waukesha: 70 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,068

