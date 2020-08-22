Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 950 New Cases, 13 Deaths

  • Thirteen new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 1,081. In the last week, a total of 43 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.
  • 950 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 70,009. The seven-day average is currently 708 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,977 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 333 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 108 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,977. In total, there have been 70,009 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 708 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (60,933 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,081 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Thirteen new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 1,081. In the last week, a total of 43 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 479. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (61), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in today's data. Fourteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 22 there are at least 333 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 108 of them are in the ICU (32.4% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.9% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 8,700 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,600 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. A high positivity rate today brings the average over the last seven days to over 8%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 98
Ashland: 30
Barron: 353
Bayfield: 41
Brown: 4,906
Buffalo: 51
Burnett: 33
Calumet: 438
Chippewa: 293
Clark: 224
Columbia: 314
Crawford: 94
Dane: 5,053
Dodge: 1,001
Door: 123
Douglas: 238
Dunn: 153
Eau Claire: 706
Florence: 18
Fond du Lac: 905
Forest: 64
Grant: 419
Green: 247
Green Lake: 74
Iowa: 107
Iron: 106
Jackson: 70
Jefferson: 812
Juneau: 169
Kenosha: 2,871
Kewaunee: 156
La Crosse: 1,030
Lafayette: 180
Langlade: 76
Lincoln: 75
Manitowoc: 446
Marathon: 722
Marinette: 558
Marquette: 82
Menominee: 26
Milwaukee: 23,144
Monroe: 265
Oconto: 353
Oneida: 191
Outagamie: 1,537
Ozaukee: 840
Pepin: 46
Pierce: 266
Polk: 153
Portage: 505
Price: 33
Racine: 3,826
Richland: 41
Rock: 1,554
Rusk: 23
Sauk: 569
Sawyer: 140
Shawano: 229
Sheboygan: 929
St. Croix: 574
Taylor: 81
Trempealeau: 395
Vernon: 86
Vilas: 89
Walworth: 1,591
Washburn: 55
Washington: 1,441
Waukesha: 5,213
Waupaca: 580
Waushara: 133
Winnebago: 1,350
Wood: 413
Total: 70,009

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 57
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 39
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 9
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 6
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 61
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 13
Marinette: 6
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 479
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 17
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 4
Polk: 2
Racine: 85
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 6
Taylor: 2
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 25
Washington: 26
Waukesha: 70
Waupaca: 17
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 20
Wood: 2
Total: 1,081

You can read past daily updates here.

