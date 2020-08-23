Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Averaged 674 New Cases and Six Deaths Per Day in the Last Week

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported today so the death toll remains at 1,081. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

453 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 70,462. The seven-day average is currently 674 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,643 active cases.

There are currently at least 333 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 108 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,643. In total, there have been 70,462 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 674 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (61,720 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,081 cases, the patient is deceased.

In recent days, there was an uptick in cases in Brown County as there was a reported outbreak at the Green Bay Correctional Institute. The county had been averaging about 30-40 new cases per day for about the last two months and that number is up to an average of 65 new cases per day. The source of the outbreak is currently unknown. With the assistance of the National Guard, all inmates are being tested.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The average number of new cases per day in the county is below 150 for the first time since July 3.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 479. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (61), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in today's data. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 22 there are at least 333 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 108 of them are in the ICU (32.4% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.9% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 4,814 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,500 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 99 Ashland: 31 Barron: 358 Bayfield: 41 Brown: 4,959 Buffalo: 52 Burnett: 33 Calumet: 442 Chippewa: 301 Clark: 228 Columbia: 319 Crawford: 95 Dane: 5,088 Dodge: 1,011 Door: 124 Douglas: 239 Dunn: 154 Eau Claire: 722 Florence: 19 Fond du Lac: 942 Forest: 64 Grant: 420 Green: 249 Green Lake: 76 Iowa: 109 Iron: 108 Jackson: 71 Jefferson: 819 Juneau: 171 Kenosha: 2,873 Kewaunee: 156 La Crosse: 1,038 Lafayette: 181 Langlade: 76 Lincoln: 76 Manitowoc: 452 Marathon: 731 Marinette: 563 Marquette: 82 Menominee: 28 Milwaukee: 23,209 Monroe: 266 Oconto: 358 Oneida: 192 Outagamie: 1,550 Ozaukee: 853 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 270 Polk: 156 Portage: 507 Price: 33 Racine: 3,840 Richland: 41 Rock: 1,560 Rusk: 23 Sauk: 588 Sawyer: 142 Shawano: 231 Sheboygan: 933 St. Croix: 590 Taylor: 83 Trempealeau: 395 Vernon: 86 Vilas: 90 Walworth: 1,591 Washburn: 55 Washington: 1,458 Waukesha: 5,213 Waupaca: 592 Waushara: 133 Winnebago: 1,361 Wood: 417 Total: 70,462 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 57 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 61 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 479 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 17 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 4 Polk: 2 Racine: 85 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 25 Washington: 26 Waukesha: 70 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 20 Wood: 2 Total: 1,081

