Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 392 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours so the death toll remains at 1,081. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.
  • 392 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 70,854. The seven-day average is currently 665 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,445 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 321 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 106 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,445. In total, there have been 70,854 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 665 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (62,310 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,081 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The county has averaged 135 new cases per day in the last week. That's down from an average of 310 new cases per day about a month ago.

No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours so the death toll remains at 1,081. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 479. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (70), Kenosha (61), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 23 there are at least 321 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 106 of them are in the ICU (33% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.9% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 4,865 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,562 tests daily spread across 84 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 99
Ashland: 31
Barron: 358
Bayfield: 41
Brown: 4,969
Buffalo: 54
Burnett: 33
Calumet: 450
Chippewa: 302
Clark: 230
Columbia: 326
Crawford: 96
Dane: 5,117
Dodge: 1,034
Door: 126
Douglas: 241
Dunn: 155
Eau Claire: 728
Florence: 22
Fond du Lac: 964
Forest: 65
Grant: 421
Green: 250
Green Lake: 83
Iowa: 110
Iron: 110
Jackson: 71
Jefferson: 824
Juneau: 173
Kenosha: 2,874
Kewaunee: 156
La Crosse: 1,047
Lafayette: 182
Langlade: 76
Lincoln: 76
Manitowoc: 457
Marathon: 733
Marinette: 565
Marquette: 82
Menominee: 28
Milwaukee: 23,281
Monroe: 266
Oconto: 372
Oneida: 193
Outagamie: 1,576
Ozaukee: 853
Pepin: 47
Pierce: 271
Polk: 156
Portage: 512
Price: 33
Racine: 3,840
Richland: 41
Rock: 1,571
Rusk: 23
Sauk: 590
Sawyer: 143
Shawano: 234
Sheboygan: 939
St. Croix: 591
Taylor: 85
Trempealeau: 395
Vernon: 86
Vilas: 93
Walworth: 1,604
Washburn: 56
Washington: 1,460
Waukesha: 5,267
Waupaca: 593
Waushara: 135
Winnebago: 1,371
Wood: 418
Total: 70,854

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 57
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 39
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 9
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 6
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 61
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 13
Marinette: 6
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 479
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 17
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 4
Polk: 2
Racine: 85
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 6
Taylor: 2
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 25
Washington: 26
Waukesha: 70
Waupaca: 17
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 20
Wood: 2
Total: 1,081

You can read past daily updates here.

