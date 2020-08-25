Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 638 New Cases, 13 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Milwaukee Health Department has received 70 safety plans from businesses and 58 of those have been approved. In order to offer indoor dining at a restaurant/bar after Sept. 15, the business needs to have a safety plan submitted and approved by that date.

13 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,094. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 46 people had died.

638 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 71,492. The seven-day average is currently 666 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,385 active cases.

There are currently at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 121 of them are in the ICU.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeannette Kowalik said there have been a total of 70 safety plans submitted by Milwaukee businesses and 58 of those have been approved.

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 638 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,385. In total, there have been 71,492 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 666 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (62,995 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,094 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The county has averaged 136 new cases per day in the last week. That's down from an average of 310 new cases per day about a month ago. The percent of positive cases in the county has trended down in recent weeks and is now averaging about 5%.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 482. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (85), Waukesha (71), Kenosha (61), Brown (57) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 24 there are at least 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 121 of them are in the ICU (35.9% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.9% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,987 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,492 tests daily spread across 84 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 101 Ashland: 33 Barron: 359 Bayfield: 42 Brown: 5,074 Buffalo: 56 Burnett: 33 Calumet: 452 Chippewa: 304 Clark: 230 Columbia: 329 Crawford: 98 Dane: 5,161 Dodge: 1,046 Door: 127 Douglas: 242 Dunn: 155 Eau Claire: 737 Florence: 22 Fond du Lac: 969 Forest: 66 Grant: 423 Green: 255 Green Lake: 87 Iowa: 111 Iron: 111 Jackson: 71 Jefferson: 829 Juneau: 177 Kenosha: 2,894 Kewaunee: 155 La Crosse: 1,060 Lafayette: 184 Langlade: 77 Lincoln: 76 Manitowoc: 468 Marathon: 738 Marinette: 570 Marquette: 83 Menominee: 28 Milwaukee: 23,396 Monroe: 267 Oconto: 376 Oneida: 198 Outagamie: 1,606 Ozaukee: 866 Pepin: 47 Pierce: 276 Polk: 159 Portage: 524 Price: 34 Racine: 3,867 Richland: 42 Rock: 1,582 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 598 Sawyer: 147 Shawano: 239 Sheboygan: 962 St. Croix: 598 Taylor: 85 Trempealeau: 400 Vernon: 86 Vilas: 95 Walworth: 1,623 Washburn: 56 Washington: 1,482 Waukesha: 5,286 Waupaca: 599 Waushara: 135 Winnebago: 1,383 Wood: 421 Total: 71,492 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 57 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 61 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 482 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 19 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 86 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 26 Washington: 26 Waukesha: 71 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,094

You can read past daily updates here.