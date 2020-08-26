Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 768 New Cases, Six Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,100. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

768 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 72,260. The seven-day average is currently 681 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,412 active cases.

There are currently at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 133 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,412. In total, there have been 72,260 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 681 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 new cases per day from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (63,730 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,100 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The county has averaged 137 new cases per day in the last week. That's down from an average of 310 new cases per day about a month ago. The percent of positive cases in the county has trended down in recent weeks and is now averaging about 5%.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 485. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (86), Waukesha (71), Kenosha (61), Brown (58) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 24 there are at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 133 of them are in the ICU (37.6% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.9% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 10,378 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,492 tests daily spread across 84 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 102 Ashland: 33 Barron: 362 Bayfield: 41 Brown: 5,143 Buffalo: 58 Burnett: 37 Calumet: 461 Chippewa: 312 Clark: 234 Columbia: 334 Crawford: 98 Dane: 5,209 Dodge: 1,057 Door: 128 Douglas: 243 Dunn: 159 Eau Claire: 748 Florence: 23 Fond du Lac: 1,010 Forest: 66 Grant: 426 Green: 256 Green Lake: 87 Iowa: 113 Iron: 115 Jackson: 72 Jefferson: 844 Juneau: 182 Kenosha: 2,912 Kewaunee: 154 La Crosse: 1,077 Lafayette: 184 Langlade: 77 Lincoln: 76 Manitowoc: 478 Marathon: 748 Marinette: 574 Marquette: 85 Menominee: 28 Milwaukee: 23,514 Monroe: 271 Oconto: 391 Oneida: 199 Outagamie: 1,646 Ozaukee: 870 Pepin: 47 Pierce: 276 Polk: 164 Portage: 534 Price: 35 Racine: 3,897 Richland: 44 Rock: 1,597 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 604 Sawyer: 150 Shawano: 239 Sheboygan: 980 St. Croix: 605 Taylor: 87 Trempealeau: 407 Vernon: 89 Vilas: 95 Walworth: 1,636 Washburn: 58 Washington: 1,521 Waukesha: 5,353 Waupaca: 615 Waushara: 139 Winnebago: 1,402 Wood: 425 Total: 72,260 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 61 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 485 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 19 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 86 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 26 Washington: 27 Waukesha: 71 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,100

You can read past daily updates here.