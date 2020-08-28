Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 843 New Cases, Two Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,113. In the last week, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.
  • 843 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 73,981. The seven-day average is currently 703 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,585 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,585. In total, there have been 73,981 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 703 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (65,265 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,113 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The county has averaged 126 new cases per day in the last week. That's down from an average of 310 new cases per day about a month ago. The percent of positive cases in the county has trended down in recent weeks and is now averaging about 5%.

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,113. In the last week, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 485. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (73), Kenosha (62), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 24 there are at least 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU (33% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.8% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. In the last month, there has been no meaningful trends up or down in hospitalizations or those in ICU. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,156 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,571 tests daily spread across 85 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 106
Ashland: 34
Barron: 367
Bayfield: 43
Brown: 5,262
Buffalo: 58
Burnett: 38
Calumet: 484
Chippewa: 331
Clark: 236
Columbia: 344
Crawford: 99
Dane: 5,330
Dodge: 1,102
Door: 128
Douglas: 244
Dunn: 169
Eau Claire: 780
Florence: 23
Fond du Lac: 1,053
Forest: 70
Grant: 426
Green: 262
Green Lake: 88
Iowa: 115
Iron: 119
Jackson: 75
Jefferson: 870
Juneau: 189
Kenosha: 2,929
Kewaunee: 165
La Crosse: 1,133
Lafayette: 185
Langlade: 80
Lincoln: 81
Manitowoc: 505
Marathon: 764
Marinette: 594
Marquette: 89
Menominee: 28
Milwaukee: 23,841
Monroe: 276
Oconto: 412
Oneida: 205
Outagamie: 1,741
Ozaukee: 893
Pepin: 46
Pierce: 285
Polk: 170
Portage: 569
Price: 36
Racine: 3,960
Richland: 46
Rock: 1,641
Rusk: 24
Sauk: 627
Sawyer: 157
Shawano: 258
Sheboygan: 1,014
St. Croix: 618
Taylor: 93
Trempealeau: 411
Vernon: 94
Vilas: 98
Walworth: 1,673
Washburn: 60
Washington: 1,565
Waukesha: 5,475
Waupaca: 647
Waushara: 147
Winnebago: 1,461
Wood: 440
Total: 73,981

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 9
Forest: 4
Grant: 17
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 6
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 62
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 13
Marinette: 6
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 485
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 2
Outagamie: 19
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 5
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 89
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 27
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 73
Waupaca: 17
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 2
Total: 1,113

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE