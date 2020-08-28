Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 843 New Cases, Two Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,113. In the last week, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.

843 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 73,981. The seven-day average is currently 703 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,585 active cases.

There are currently at least 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,585. In total, there have been 73,981 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 703 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (65,265 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,113 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The county has averaged 126 new cases per day in the last week. That's down from an average of 310 new cases per day about a month ago. The percent of positive cases in the county has trended down in recent weeks and is now averaging about 5%.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 485. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (73), Kenosha (62), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 24 there are at least 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU (33% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.8% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. In the last month, there has been no meaningful trends up or down in hospitalizations or those in ICU. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,156 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,571 tests daily spread across 85 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 106 Ashland: 34 Barron: 367 Bayfield: 43 Brown: 5,262 Buffalo: 58 Burnett: 38 Calumet: 484 Chippewa: 331 Clark: 236 Columbia: 344 Crawford: 99 Dane: 5,330 Dodge: 1,102 Door: 128 Douglas: 244 Dunn: 169 Eau Claire: 780 Florence: 23 Fond du Lac: 1,053 Forest: 70 Grant: 426 Green: 262 Green Lake: 88 Iowa: 115 Iron: 119 Jackson: 75 Jefferson: 870 Juneau: 189 Kenosha: 2,929 Kewaunee: 165 La Crosse: 1,133 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 80 Lincoln: 81 Manitowoc: 505 Marathon: 764 Marinette: 594 Marquette: 89 Menominee: 28 Milwaukee: 23,841 Monroe: 276 Oconto: 412 Oneida: 205 Outagamie: 1,741 Ozaukee: 893 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 285 Polk: 170 Portage: 569 Price: 36 Racine: 3,960 Richland: 46 Rock: 1,641 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 627 Sawyer: 157 Shawano: 258 Sheboygan: 1,014 St. Croix: 618 Taylor: 93 Trempealeau: 411 Vernon: 94 Vilas: 98 Walworth: 1,673 Washburn: 60 Washington: 1,565 Waukesha: 5,475 Waupaca: 647 Waushara: 147 Winnebago: 1,461 Wood: 440 Total: 73,981 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 62 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 485 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 19 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 89 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 27 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 73 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,113

You can read past daily updates here.