Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Start to Go Down in the State

Summary:

  • Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,119. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.
  • 819 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 74,800. The seven-day average is currently 684 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,588 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 819 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,588. In total, there have been 74,800 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 684 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (66,075 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,119 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 119 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 156 new cases per day.

Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,119. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 489. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (74), Kenosha (62), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 29 there are at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU (33.6% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Hospitalizations are down from as many as 414 on Aug. 10. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 8,752 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,571 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 108
Ashland: 34
Barron: 371
Bayfield: 44
Brown: 5,319
Buffalo: 60
Burnett: 40
Calumet: 491
Chippewa: 342
Clark: 239
Columbia: 349
Crawford: 102
Dane: 5,387
Dodge: 1,120
Door: 128
Douglas: 249
Dunn: 173
Eau Claire: 790
Florence: 24
Fond du Lac: 1,081
Forest: 77
Grant: 432
Green: 265
Green Lake: 90
Iowa: 118
Iron: 121
Jackson: 76
Jefferson: 889
Juneau: 193
Kenosha: 2,939
Kewaunee: 169
La Crosse: 1,156
Lafayette: 185
Langlade: 84
Lincoln: 82
Manitowoc: 513
Marathon: 771
Marinette: 602
Marquette: 89
Menominee: 28
Milwaukee: 23,977
Monroe: 280
Oconto: 419
Oneida: 210
Outagamie: 1,799
Ozaukee: 897
Pepin: 46
Pierce: 289
Polk: 171
Portage: 587
Price: 36
Racine: 3,988
Richland: 47
Rock: 1,667
Rusk: 24
Sauk: 634
Sawyer: 157
Shawano: 262
Sheboygan: 1,022
St. Croix: 628
Taylor: 98
Trempealeau: 411
Vernon: 97
Vilas: 102
Walworth: 1,689
Washburn: 63
Washington: 1,595
Waukesha: 5,525
Waupaca: 655
Waushara: 152
Winnebago: 1,493
Wood: 450
Total: 74,800

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 9
Forest: 4
Grant: 17
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 6
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 62
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 2
Marathon: 13
Marinette: 6
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 489
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 2
Outagamie: 19
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 5
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 89
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 27
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 74
Waupaca: 17
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 2
Total: 1,119

You can read past daily updates here.

