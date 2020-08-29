Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Start to Go Down in the State

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,119. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.

819 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 74,800. The seven-day average is currently 684 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,588 active cases.

There are currently at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 819 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,588. In total, there have been 74,800 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 684 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (66,075 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,119 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 119 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 156 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,119. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 43 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 489. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (74), Kenosha (62), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 29 there are at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU (33.6% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Hospitalizations are down from as many as 414 on Aug. 10. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 8,752 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,571 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 108 Ashland: 34 Barron: 371 Bayfield: 44 Brown: 5,319 Buffalo: 60 Burnett: 40 Calumet: 491 Chippewa: 342 Clark: 239 Columbia: 349 Crawford: 102 Dane: 5,387 Dodge: 1,120 Door: 128 Douglas: 249 Dunn: 173 Eau Claire: 790 Florence: 24 Fond du Lac: 1,081 Forest: 77 Grant: 432 Green: 265 Green Lake: 90 Iowa: 118 Iron: 121 Jackson: 76 Jefferson: 889 Juneau: 193 Kenosha: 2,939 Kewaunee: 169 La Crosse: 1,156 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 82 Manitowoc: 513 Marathon: 771 Marinette: 602 Marquette: 89 Menominee: 28 Milwaukee: 23,977 Monroe: 280 Oconto: 419 Oneida: 210 Outagamie: 1,799 Ozaukee: 897 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 289 Polk: 171 Portage: 587 Price: 36 Racine: 3,988 Richland: 47 Rock: 1,667 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 634 Sawyer: 157 Shawano: 262 Sheboygan: 1,022 St. Croix: 628 Taylor: 98 Trempealeau: 411 Vernon: 97 Vilas: 102 Walworth: 1,689 Washburn: 63 Washington: 1,595 Waukesha: 5,525 Waupaca: 655 Waushara: 152 Winnebago: 1,493 Wood: 450 Total: 74,800 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 62 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 489 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 19 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 89 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 27 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 74 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,119

You can read past daily updates here.