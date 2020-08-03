Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Lowest Number of New Cases Since Late June

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

One new death has been reported today bringing the total death toll 949. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

404 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 55,328. The seven-day average is currently 844. There are 9,866 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 404 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,866. It's the lowest number of new cases in a single day since June 29 when 315 cases were reported. In total, there have been 55,328 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of all cases (44,495 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 949 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. There are reasons to be optimistic about the decrease in new cases we've seen in the last week. The county had hit a high point with an average of 318 new cases per day from July 19-25. In the last week, the county has averaged 222 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 446. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (76), Waukesha (55), Kenosha (53), Brown (51) and Dane (37).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Nineteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than three per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 7,173 tests in the last day. The number of tests processed tends to go down on Sundays and Mondays, which is a reflection of decreased processing over the weekend. The state has averaged about 13,300 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 73 Ashland: 20 Barron: 259 Bayfield: 20 Brown: 4,011 Buffalo: 41 Burnett: 18 Calumet: 258 Chippewa: 210 Clark: 177 Columbia: 227 Crawford: 62 Dane: 4,230 Dodge: 705 Door: 85 Douglas: 135 Dunn: 105 Eau Claire: 507 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 571 Forest: 59 Grant: 329 Green: 131 Green Lake: 52 Iowa: 65 Iron: 72 Jackson: 49 Jefferson: 564 Juneau: 129 Kenosha: 2,499 Kewaunee: 110 La Crosse: 825 Lafayette: 110 Langlade: 49 Lincoln: 64 Manitowoc: 306 Marathon: 580 Marinette: 331 Marquette: 71 Menominee: 20 Milwaukee: 19,855 Monroe: 226 Oconto: 183 Oneida: 89 Outagamie: 1,113 Ozaukee: 568 Pepin: 40 Pierce: 174 Polk: 120 Portage: 355 Price: 21 Racine: 3,249 Richland: 32 Rock: 1,371 Rusk: 16 Sauk: 392 Sawyer: 40 Shawano: 161 Sheboygan: 622 St. Croix: 452 Taylor: 54 Trempealeau: 307 Vernon: 58 Vilas: 38 Walworth: 1,258 Washburn: 35 Washington: 880 Waukesha: 3,693 Waupaca: 379 Waushara: 107 Winnebago: 1,063 Wood: 241 Total: 55,328 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 51 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 53 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 6 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 446 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 13 Ozaukee: 17 Polk: 2 Racine: 76 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 55 Waupaca: 15 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 949

