Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Lowest Number of New Cases Since Late June

Summary:

  • One new death has been reported today bringing the total death toll 949. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.
  • 404 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 55,328. The seven-day average is currently 844. There are 9,866 active cases.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 404 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,866. It's the lowest number of new cases in a single day since June 29 when 315 cases were reported. In total, there have been 55,328 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of all cases (44,495 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 949 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. There are reasons to be optimistic about the decrease in new cases we've seen in the last week. The county had hit a high point with an average of 318 new cases per day from July 19-25. In the last week, the county has averaged 222 new cases per day.

One new death has been reported today bringing the total death toll 949. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or an average of eight per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 446. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (76), Waukesha (55), Kenosha (53), Brown (51) and Dane (37).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Nineteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than three per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 7,173 tests in the last day. The number of tests processed tends to go down on Sundays and Mondays, which is a reflection of decreased processing over the weekend. The state has averaged about 13,300 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 73
Ashland: 20
Barron: 259
Bayfield: 20
Brown: 4,011
Buffalo: 41
Burnett: 18
Calumet: 258
Chippewa: 210
Clark: 177
Columbia: 227
Crawford: 62
Dane: 4,230
Dodge: 705
Door: 85
Douglas: 135
Dunn: 105
Eau Claire: 507
Florence: 7
Fond du Lac: 571
Forest: 59
Grant: 329
Green: 131
Green Lake: 52
Iowa: 65
Iron: 72
Jackson: 49
Jefferson: 564
Juneau: 129
Kenosha: 2,499
Kewaunee: 110
La Crosse: 825
Lafayette: 110
Langlade: 49
Lincoln: 64
Manitowoc: 306
Marathon: 580
Marinette: 331
Marquette: 71
Menominee: 20
Milwaukee: 19,855
Monroe: 226
Oconto: 183
Oneida: 89
Outagamie: 1,113
Ozaukee: 568
Pepin: 40
Pierce: 174
Polk: 120
Portage: 355
Price: 21
Racine: 3,249
Richland: 32
Rock: 1,371
Rusk: 16
Sauk: 392
Sawyer: 40
Shawano: 161
Sheboygan: 622
St. Croix: 452
Taylor: 54
Trempealeau: 307
Vernon: 58
Vilas: 38
Walworth: 1,258
Washburn: 35
Washington: 880
Waukesha: 3,693
Waupaca: 379
Waushara: 107
Winnebago: 1,063
Wood: 241
Total: 55,328

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 51
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 37
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 3
Fond du Lac: 6
Forest: 4
Grant: 14
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 53
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 6
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 446
Monroe: 1
Outagamie: 13
Ozaukee: 17
Polk: 2
Racine: 76
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 5
St. Croix: 2
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 21
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 55
Waupaca: 15
Winnebago: 18
Wood: 1
Total: 949

You can read past daily updates here.

