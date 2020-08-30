Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 537 New Cases, Three Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,122. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

537 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 75,337. The seven-day average is currently 696 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,498 active cases.

There are currently at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,498. In total, there have been 75,337 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 696 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (66,699 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,122 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 119 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 142 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 489. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (74), Kenosha (63), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 29 there are at least 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 90 of them are in the ICU (33.6% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Hospitalizations are down from as many as 414 on Aug. 10. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 5,022 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,571 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 110 Ashland: 34 Barron: 370 Bayfield: 45 Brown: 5,370 Buffalo: 64 Burnett: 40 Calumet: 500 Chippewa: 345 Clark: 240 Columbia: 351 Crawford: 102 Dane: 5,426 Dodge: 1,133 Door: 128 Douglas: 249 Dunn: 176 Eau Claire: 801 Florence: 25 Fond du Lac: 1,093 Forest: 77 Grant: 435 Green: 268 Green Lake: 91 Iowa: 120 Iron: 122 Jackson: 76 Jefferson: 900 Juneau: 197 Kenosha: 2,961 Kewaunee: 171 La Crosse: 1,177 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 83 Lincoln: 82 Manitowoc: 517 Marathon: 773 Marinette: 610 Marquette: 89 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,040 Monroe: 281 Oconto: 424 Oneida: 210 Outagamie: 1,845 Ozaukee: 909 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 291 Polk: 171 Portage: 596 Price: 36 Racine: 3,998 Richland: 49 Rock: 1,667 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 644 Sawyer: 159 Shawano: 268 Sheboygan: 1,032 St. Croix: 636 Taylor: 103 Trempealeau: 411 Vernon: 98 Vilas: 104 Walworth: 1,695 Washburn: 64 Washington: 1,622 Waukesha: 5,565 Waupaca: 662 Waushara: 14 Winnebago: 1,512 Wood: 456 Total: 75,337 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 63 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 489 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 20 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 89 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 27 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 74 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,122

