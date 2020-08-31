Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 266 New Cases, No Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at 1,122. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

266 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 75,603. The seven-day average is currently 678 and has trended downward since late July. There are 7,229 active cases.

There are currently at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 104 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,229. In total, there have been 75,603 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 678 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (67,234 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,122 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 114 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 135 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 489. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (89), Waukesha (74), Kenosha (63), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 30 there are at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 104 of them are in the ICU (36.2% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Hospitalizations are down from as many as 414 on Aug. 10. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 3,818 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,591 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 112 Ashland: 34 Barron: 370 Bayfield: 45 Brown: 5,376 Buffalo: 64 Burnett: 40 Calumet: 502 Chippewa: 347 Clark: 241 Columbia: 351 Crawford: 102 Dane: 5,429 Dodge: 1,162 Door: 128 Douglas: 252 Dunn: 175 Eau Claire: 801 Florence: 25 Fond du Lac: 1,120 Forest: 78 Grant: 434 Green: 270 Green Lake: 92 Iowa: 121 Iron: 122 Jackson: 76 Jefferson: 902 Juneau: 199 Kenosha: 2,976 Kewaunee: 181 La Crosse: 1,182 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 83 Lincoln: 83 Manitowoc: 518 Marathon: 778 Marinette: 610 Marquette: 91 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,079 Monroe: 282 Oconto: 429 Oneida: 212 Outagamie: 1,866 Ozaukee: 909 Pepin: 46 Pierce: 291 Polk: 171 Portage: 603 Price: 36 Racine: 4,006 Richland: 49 Rock: 1,686 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 644 Sawyer: 160 Shawano: 271 Sheboygan: 1,037 St. Croix: 637 Taylor: 104 Trempealeau: 411 Vernon: 107 Vilas: 105 Walworth: 1,703 Washburn: 65 Washington: 1,622 Waukesha: 5,568 Waupaca: 663 Waushara: 154 Winnebago: 1,528 Wood: 458 Total: 75,603 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 63 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 489 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 20 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 89 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 27 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 74 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 2 Total: 1,122

