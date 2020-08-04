Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Nine Milwaukee Businesses Have Received Mask-Related Warnings

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Twelve new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 961. In the past seven days, a total of 55 people have died or an average of just under eight per day.

728 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 56,056. The seven-day average is currently 840. There are 9,709 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik shared Tuesday that nine Milwaukee businesses have received formal warnings for not enforcing the city's mask mandate, most of which have been bars or restaurants.

When the health department receives complaints, they attempt to visit the business to educate the business owner on the ordinance. If they continue to receive complaints, the business receives a more formal warning. And if the behavior remains unchanged, the city will issue a citation.

So far, no citations have been issued.

Restaurants have until Sept. 15, 2020, to submit a safety plan if they plan on serving guests indoors moving forward. So far, the city has received 42 safety plans and 11 of them have been approved while 31 are being revised.

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 728 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,709. In total, there have been 56,056 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (45,368 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 961 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 447. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (77), Kenosha (58), Waukesha (57), Brown (52) and Dane (37).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last 48 hours. Nineteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than three per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 18,138 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,600 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 76 Ashland: 20 Barron: 264 Bayfield: 21 Brown: 4,063 Buffalo: 42 Burnett: 19 Calumet: 266 Chippewa: 212 Clark: 179 Columbia: 228 Crawford: 65 Dane: 4,263 Dodge: 728 Door: 91 Douglas: 139 Dunn: 107 Eau Claire: 517 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 573 Forest: 59 Grant: 331 Green: 131 Green Lake: 53 Iowa: 65 Iron: 72 Jackson: 49 Jefferson: 573 Juneau: 129 Kenosha: 2,517 Kewaunee: 111 La Crosse: 836 Lafayette: 112 Langlade: 51 Lincoln: 65 Manitowoc: 311 Marathon: 589 Marinette: 342 Marquette: 71 Menominee: 21 Milwaukee: 20,003 Monroe: 229 Oconto: 191 Oneida: 93 Outagamie: 1,132 Ozaukee: 592 Pepin: 41 Pierce: 178 Polk: 125 Portage: 358 Price: 22 Racine: 3,311 Richland: 32 Rock: 1,375 Rusk: 16 Sauk: 405 Sawyer: 43 Shawano: 163 Sheboygan: 636 St. Croix: 457 Taylor: 55 Trempealeau: 313 Vernon: 60 Vilas: 39 Walworth: 1,265 Washburn: 38 Washington: 913 Waukesha: 3,765 Waupaca: 392 Waushara: 109 Winnebago: 1,082 Wood: 255 Total: 56,056 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 52 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 58 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 7 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 447 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 13 Ozaukee: 17 Polk: 2 Racine: 77 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 6 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 57 Waupaca: 15 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 961

You can read past daily updates here.