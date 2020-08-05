Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 884 New Cases, Nine Deaths

× Expand New COVID-19 Cases in the Five Largest Counties by Population vs. Rest of State

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Nine new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 970. In the past seven days, a total of 59 people have died or more than eight per day.

884 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 56,940. The seven-day average is currently 841. There are 9,629 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 884 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,629. In total, there have been 56,940 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (46,323 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 970 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last seven days, the county has averaged about 200 cases per day. In the last three days, the average has been 149 new cases per day. This is down from a high point of averaging as many 318 new cases from July 19-25.

(click here to zoom in)

Nine new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 970. In the past seven days, a total of 59 people have died or more than eight per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 450. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (58), Waukesha (57), Brown (52) and Dane (37).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of three per day.

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 17,023 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,700 tests per day in the last two weeks.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off in the last two weeks and a downward turn is starting.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 79 Ashland: 21 Barron: 273 Bayfield: 21 Brown: 4,100 Buffalo: 42 Burnett: 21 Calumet: 276 Chippewa: 213 Clark: 179 Columbia: 233 Crawford: 69 Dane: 4,340 Dodge: 743 Door: 98 Douglas: 145 Dunn: 112 Eau Claire: 531 Florence: 6 Fond du Lac: 584 Forest: 59 Grant: 332 Green: 135 Green Lake: 54 Iowa: 68 Iron: 73 Jackson: 50 Jefferson: 581 Juneau: 133 Kenosha: 2,561 Kewaunee: 115 La Crosse: 854 Lafayette: 114 Langlade: 51 Lincoln: 66 Manitowoc: 318 Marathon: 605 Marinette: 350 Marquette: 75 Menominee: 20 Milwaukee: 20,175 Monroe: 234 Oconto: 200 Oneida: 96 Outagamie: 1,158 Ozaukee: 605 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 183 Polk: 126 Portage: 367 Price: 25 Racine: 3,343 Richland: 34 Rock: 1,382 Rusk: 16 Sauk: 411 Sawyer: 50 Shawano: 168 Sheboygan: 682 St. Croix: 470 Taylor: 59 Trempealeau: 322 Vernon: 59 Vilas: 40 Walworth: 1,291 Washburn: 39 Washington: 945 Waukesha: 3,841 Waupaca: 408 Waushara: 112 Winnebago: 1,094 Wood: 263 Total: 56,940 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 52 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 58 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 7 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 450 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 13 Ozaukee: 17 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 21 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 57 Waupaca: 15 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 970

You can read past daily updates here.