Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 839 New Cases, Eight Deaths

Eight new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 978. In the past seven days, a total of 59 people have died or more than eight per day.

839 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 57,779. The seven-day average is currently 810. There are 9,562 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 839 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,562. In total, there have been 57,779 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (47,221 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 978 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last seven days, the county has averaged about 200 cases per day. This is down from a high point of averaging as many 318 new cases from July 19-25.

According to Dr. Ben Weston, medical services director for Milwaukee County, the downward trend in cases is promising as we could be seeing the positive impacts of the mask mandate in the City of Milwaukee that has now been in place for three weeks. It will be at least another week before the statewide mask mandate has any real effect on numbers.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 452. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (58), Waukesha (57), Brown (52) and Dane (37).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Nineteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of under three per day.

Labs processed a total of 17,706 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,900 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 82 Ashland: 22 Barron: 276 Bayfield: 21 Brown: 4,151 Buffalo: 42 Burnett: 22 Calumet: 288 Chippewa: 218 Clark: 180 Columbia: 238 Crawford: 70 Dane: 4,376 Dodge: 757 Door: 101 Douglas: 149 Dunn: 112 Eau Claire: 541 Florence: 6 Fond du Lac: 598 Forest: 59 Grant: 341 Green: 137 Green Lake: 54 Iowa: 70 Iron: 73 Jackson: 52 Jefferson: 596 Juneau: 135 Kenosha: 2,597 Kewaunee: 122 La Crosse: 881 Lafayette: 116 Langlade: 57 Lincoln: 65 Manitowoc: 321 Marathon: 612 Marinette: 356 Marquette: 76 Menominee: 20 Milwaukee: 20,389 Monroe: 241 Oconto: 207 Oneida: 102 Outagamie: 1,180 Ozaukee: 624 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 197 Polk: 126 Portage: 377 Price: 26 Racine: 3,364 Richland: 34 Rock: 1,395 Rusk: 17 Sauk: 423 Sawyer: 52 Shawano: 173 Sheboygan: 720 St. Croix: 476 Taylor: 61 Trempealeau: 329 Vernon: 59 Vilas: 45 Walworth: 1,284 Washburn: 41 Washington: 967 Waukesha: 3,930 Waupaca: 417 Waushara: 112 Winnebago: 1,111 Wood: 268 Total: 57,779 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 52 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 37 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 58 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 8 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 452 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 4 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 22 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 57 Waupaca: 15 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 978

