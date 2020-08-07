Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 989 New Cases, 12 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Twelve new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 990. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or eight per day.

989 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 58,768. The seven-day average is currently 833. There are 9,516 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 989 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,516. In total, there have been 58,768 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (48,244 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 990 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last seven days, the county has averaged about 200 cases per day. This is down from a high point of averaging as many 318 new cases from July 19-25.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 453. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (59), Waukesha (58), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than two per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 14,086 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,700 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 82 Ashland: 24 Barron: 282 Bayfield: 22 Brown: 4,193 Buffalo: 44 Burnett: 21 Calumet: 296 Chippewa: 223 Clark: 183 Columbia: 241 Crawford: 72 Dane: 4,436 Dodge: 782 Door: 102 Douglas: 159 Dunn: 119 Eau Claire: 563 Florence: 7 Fond du Lac: 612 Forest: 59 Grant: 346 Green: 149 Green Lake: 55 Iowa: 74 Iron: 74 Jackson: 55 Jefferson: 612 Juneau: 135 Kenosha: 2,609 Kewaunee: 127 La Crosse: 889 Lafayette: 122 Langlade: 59 Lincoln: 67 Manitowoc: 325 Marathon: 623 Marinette: 376 Marquette: 76 Menominee: 20 Milwaukee: 20,637 Monroe: 242 Oconto: 219 Oneida: 112 Outagamie: 1,208 Ozaukee: 647 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 204 Polk: 126 Portage: 389 Price: 29 Racine: 3,459 Richland: 36 Rock: 1,410 Rusk: 17 Sauk: 425 Sawyer: 52 Shawano: 178 Sheboygan: 733 St. Croix: 481 Taylor: 64 Trempealeau: 332 Vernon: 59 Vilas: 48 Walworth: 1,298 Washburn: 41 Washington: 991 Waukesha: 4,030 Waupaca: 430 Waushara: 114 Winnebago: 1,124 Wood: 274 Total: 58,768 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 52 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 59 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 9 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 453 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Pierce: 2 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 5 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 58 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 990

