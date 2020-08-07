Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 989 New Cases, 12 Deaths

Summary:

  • Twelve new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 990. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or eight per day.
  • 989 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 58,768. The seven-day average is currently 833. There are 9,516 active cases.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 989 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,516. In total, there have been 58,768 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (48,244 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 990 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last seven days, the county has averaged about 200 cases per day. This is down from a high point of averaging as many 318 new cases from July 19-25.

Twelve new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 990. In the past seven days, a total of 56 people have died or eight per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 453. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (59), Waukesha (58), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than two per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 14,086 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,700 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 82
Ashland: 24
Barron: 282
Bayfield: 22
Brown: 4,193
Buffalo: 44
Burnett: 21
Calumet: 296
Chippewa: 223
Clark: 183
Columbia: 241
Crawford: 72
Dane: 4,436
Dodge: 782
Door: 102
Douglas: 159
Dunn: 119
Eau Claire: 563
Florence: 7
Fond du Lac: 612
Forest: 59
Grant: 346
Green: 149
Green Lake: 55
Iowa: 74
Iron: 74
Jackson: 55
Jefferson: 612
Juneau: 135
Kenosha: 2,609
Kewaunee: 127
La Crosse: 889
Lafayette: 122
Langlade: 59
Lincoln: 67
Manitowoc: 325
Marathon: 623
Marinette: 376
Marquette: 76
Menominee: 20
Milwaukee: 20,637
Monroe: 242
Oconto: 219
Oneida: 112
Outagamie: 1,208
Ozaukee: 647
Pepin: 42
Pierce: 204
Polk: 126
Portage: 389
Price: 29
Racine: 3,459
Richland: 36
Rock: 1,410
Rusk: 17
Sauk: 425
Sawyer: 52
Shawano: 178
Sheboygan: 733
St. Croix: 481
Taylor: 64
Trempealeau: 332
Vernon: 59
Vilas: 48
Walworth: 1,298
Washburn: 41
Washington: 991
Waukesha: 4,030
Waupaca: 430
Waushara: 114
Winnebago: 1,124
Wood: 274
Total: 58,768

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 52
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 38
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 7
Forest: 4
Grant: 15
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 59
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 9
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 453
Monroe: 2
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 17
Pierce: 2
Polk: 2
Racine: 78
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 5
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 23
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 58
Waupaca: 15
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 18
Wood: 1
Total: 990

You can read past daily updates here.

