Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee County Sees the Number of New Cases Increase for Five Straight Days

After a recent downward trend in cases, Milwaukee County has seen an uptick recently. The number of new cases hit a recent low point of 128 on Aug. 3 but has risen each of the last five days to 283 new cases today. In the last week, the county has averaged 200 new cases per day.

Six new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 996. In the past seven days, a total of 49 people have died or seven per day.

Ventilator usage in the state is at a high point since mid-April. There are currently 348 ventilators in use across the state, including both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients. There are a total of 1,985 ventilators available for use.

1,165 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 59,933. The seven-day average is currently 847. There are 9,636 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 456. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (58), Brown (52) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 13,162 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,600 tests per day in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 85 Ashland: 24 Barron: 291 Bayfield: 23 Brown: 4,240 Buffalo: 43 Burnett: 22 Calumet: 313 Chippewa: 227 Clark: 183 Columbia: 245 Crawford: 74 Dane: 4,492 Dodge: 808 Door: 103 Douglas: 172 Dunn: 122 Eau Claire: 574 Florence: 8 Fond du Lac: 635 Forest: 59 Grant: 352 Green: 158 Green Lake: 55 Iowa: 79 Iron: 74 Jackson: 58 Jefferson: 624 Juneau: 137 Kenosha: 2,659 Kewaunee: 130 La Crosse: 896 Lafayette: 130 Langlade: 63 Lincoln: 68 Manitowoc: 332 Marathon: 629 Marinette: 387 Marquette: 79 Menominee: 22 Milwaukee: 20,920 Monroe: 242 Oconto: 237 Oneida: 124 Outagamie: 1,236 Ozaukee: 676 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 209 Polk: 131 Portage: 405 Price: 33 Racine: 3,499 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,425 Rusk: 20 Sauk: 433 Sawyer: 59 Shawano: 190 Sheboygan: 742 St. Croix: 485 Taylor: 69 Trempealeau: 336 Vernon: 62 Vilas: 53 Walworth: 1,314 Washburn: 45 Washington: 1,039 Waukesha: 4,188 Waupaca: 442 Waushara: 115 Winnebago: 1,164 Wood: 286 Total: 59,933 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 9 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 456 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Pierce: 2 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 5 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 58 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 996

