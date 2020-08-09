Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 20-29 Year Olds Continue to Make Up a Quarter of New Cases

Summary:

  • 20-29 year olds continue to make up the biggest share of new confirmed cases. In the last day, 28% of new cases in that age group.
  • Two new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 998. Taylor County reported its first death and Dane County reported its 39th. In the past seven days, a total of 50 people have died.
  • 621 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 60,554. The seven-day average is currently 804. There are 9,510 active cases.
  • A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 621 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,510. In total, there have been 60,554 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (50,028 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 998 cases, the patient is deceased.

20-29 year olds continue to make up the biggest share of new confirmed cases. In the last day, 28% of new cases in that age group. The next highest share of new cases is among 50-59 year olds with 16% of new cases. 10-19 year olds make up 15% of new cases and 30-39 year olds make up 14% of new cases. The remaining age groups are all less than 14% of the share o fnew cases.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Two new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 998. Taylor County reported its first death and Dane County reported its 39th. In the past seven days, a total of 50 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 456. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (58), Brown (52) and Dane (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No deaths were reported in the last day. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 7,418 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,400 tests per day in the last two weeks. The number of test processed tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays as some labs processing less over the weekend.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 85
Ashland: 25
Barron: 293
Bayfield: 27
Brown: 4,264
Buffalo: 43
Burnett: 22
Calumet: 320
Chippewa: 230
Clark: 184
Columbia: 248
Crawford: 75
Dane: 4,536
Dodge: 819
Door: 106
Douglas: 173
Dunn: 123
Eau Claire: 588
Florence: 8
Fond du Lac: 657
Forest: 59
Grant: 356
Green: 162
Green Lake: 56
Iowa: 80
Iron: 75
Jackson: 58
Jefferson: 631
Juneau: 137
Kenosha: 2,667
Kewaunee: 131
La Crosse: 908
Lafayette: 139
Langlade: 65
Lincoln: 68
Manitowoc: 337
Marathon: 646
Marinette: 395
Marquette: 80
Menominee: 22
Milwaukee: 21,062
Monroe: 243
Oconto: 248
Oneida: 131
Outagamie: 1,252
Ozaukee: 692
Pepin: 42
Pierce: 222
Polk: 132
Portage: 411
Price: 32
Racine: 3,514
Richland: 37
Rock: 1,432
Rusk: 20
Sauk: 444
Sawyer: 67
Shawano: 196
Sheboygan: 746
St. Croix: 493
Taylor: 69
Trempealeau: 336
Vernon: 64
Vilas: 53
Walworth: 1,335
Washburn: 47
Washington: 1,066
Waukesha: 4,234
Waupaca: 453
Waushara: 116
Winnebago: 1,176
Wood: 291
Total: 60,554

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 54
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 7
Columbia: 1
Dane: 39
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 7
Forest: 4
Grant: 15
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 9
Marinette: 3
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 456
Monroe: 2
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 17
Pierce: 2
Polk: 2
Racine: 78
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 5
Taylor: 1
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 23
Washington: 22
Waukesha: 58
Waupaca: 15
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 18
Wood: 1
Total: 996

