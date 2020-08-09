Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 20-29 Year Olds Continue to Make Up a Quarter of New Cases

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

20-29 year olds continue to make up the biggest share of new confirmed cases. In the last day, 28% of new cases in that age group.

Two new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 998. Taylor County reported its first death and Dane County reported its 39th. In the past seven days, a total of 50 people have died.

621 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 60,554. The seven-day average is currently 804. There are 9,510 active cases.

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system continues to prevent an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last several weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 621 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,510. In total, there have been 60,554 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (50,028 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 998 cases, the patient is deceased.

20-29 year olds continue to make up the biggest share of new confirmed cases. In the last day, 28% of new cases in that age group. The next highest share of new cases is among 50-59 year olds with 16% of new cases. 10-19 year olds make up 15% of new cases and 30-39 year olds make up 14% of new cases. The remaining age groups are all less than 14% of the share o fnew cases.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths have been reported today bringing the total death toll 998. Taylor County reported its first death and Dane County reported its 39th. In the past seven days, a total of 50 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 456. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Kenosha (60), Waukesha (58), Brown (52) and Dane (39).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No deaths were reported in the last day. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

A data collection issue in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevented an accurate count of hospitalizations and patients in ICU for the last week.

Labs processed a total of 7,418 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 13,400 tests per day in the last two weeks. The number of test processed tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays as some labs processing less over the weekend.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,156 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing an upward trend in the last month. But, there seems to be a leveling off a few weeks ago and a downward turn in the last two weeks.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 85 Ashland: 25 Barron: 293 Bayfield: 27 Brown: 4,264 Buffalo: 43 Burnett: 22 Calumet: 320 Chippewa: 230 Clark: 184 Columbia: 248 Crawford: 75 Dane: 4,536 Dodge: 819 Door: 106 Douglas: 173 Dunn: 123 Eau Claire: 588 Florence: 8 Fond du Lac: 657 Forest: 59 Grant: 356 Green: 162 Green Lake: 56 Iowa: 80 Iron: 75 Jackson: 58 Jefferson: 631 Juneau: 137 Kenosha: 2,667 Kewaunee: 131 La Crosse: 908 Lafayette: 139 Langlade: 65 Lincoln: 68 Manitowoc: 337 Marathon: 646 Marinette: 395 Marquette: 80 Menominee: 22 Milwaukee: 21,062 Monroe: 243 Oconto: 248 Oneida: 131 Outagamie: 1,252 Ozaukee: 692 Pepin: 42 Pierce: 222 Polk: 132 Portage: 411 Price: 32 Racine: 3,514 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,432 Rusk: 20 Sauk: 444 Sawyer: 67 Shawano: 196 Sheboygan: 746 St. Croix: 493 Taylor: 69 Trempealeau: 336 Vernon: 64 Vilas: 53 Walworth: 1,335 Washburn: 47 Washington: 1,066 Waukesha: 4,234 Waupaca: 453 Waushara: 116 Winnebago: 1,176 Wood: 291 Total: 60,554 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 54 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 39 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 7 Forest: 4 Grant: 15 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 9 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 456 Monroe: 2 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 17 Pierce: 2 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 5 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 23 Washington: 22 Waukesha: 58 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 18 Wood: 1 Total: 996

You can read past daily updates here.