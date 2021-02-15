Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases and Deaths Continue to Decelerate

Summary:
- 405 new cases;
- 10,616 active cases;
- 4 new deaths;
- 6,166 total deaths;
- 412 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 405 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 762 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 4 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 16 deaths, which is the lowest it has been in more than four months. The total death toll is now 6,166.
Over the weekend, there were 1,255 new cases and 11 new deaths; 10 deaths occurred on Saturday, 1 on Sunday.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 10,616 active cases (1.9%) out of 555,708 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97% of all cases (538,767 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 412 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 118 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 56 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,062. The 7-day average in the county is 116. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,188 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (466), Racine (314), Kenosha (288), Dane (264), Brown (202), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (177), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (127), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (89), Fond du Lac (88), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1551 | 11
Ashland
1168 | 16
Barron
5254 | 74
Bayfield
1062 | 18
Brown
29889 | 202
Buffalo
1308 | 7
Burnett
1158 | 23
Calumet
5401 | 41
Chippewa
6970 | 89
Clark
3142 | 57
Columbia
4958 | 50
Crawford
1658 | 17
Dane
39317 | 264
Dodge
11313 | 154
Door
2391 | 19
Douglas
3638 | 23
Dunn
4194 | 26
Eau Claire
10867 | 104
Florence
431 | 12
Fond du Lac
11818 | 88
Forest
918 | 23
Grant
4602 | 79
Green
2976 | 16
Green Lake
1517 | 18
Iowa
1831 | 9
Iron
516 | 19
Jackson
2571 | 23
Jefferson
7769 | 75
Juneau
2958 | 19
Kenosha
14611 | 288
Kewaunee
2400 | 27
La Crosse
12034 | 75
Lafayette
1417 | 7
Langlade
1918 | 31
Lincoln
2869 | 56
Manitowoc
7149 | 61
Marathon
13505 | 171
Marinette
3954 | 61
Marquette
1296 | 21
Menominee
792 | 11
Milwaukee
97062 | 1188
Monroe
4219 | 30
Oconto
4219 | 47
Oneida
3308 | 64
Outagamie
18937 | 186
Ozaukee
7535 | 73
Pepin
798 | 7
Pierce
3414 | 33
Polk
3780 | 43
Portage
6358 | 63
Price
1132 | 7
Racine
20137 | 314
Richland
1261 | 13
Rock
14194 | 151
Rusk
1240 | 16
Sauk
5184 | 39
Sawyer
1464 | 20
Shawano
4551 | 70
Sheboygan
12666 | 125
St. Croix
6264 | 42
Taylor
1784 | 20
Trempealeau
3360 | 36
Vernon
1797 | 36
Vilas
2065 | 36
Walworth
8737 | 124
Washburn
1272 | 18
Washington
13590 | 127
Waukesha
40038 | 466
Waupaca
4716 | 110
Waushara
2086 | 28
Winnebago
16828 | 177
Wood
6621 | 72