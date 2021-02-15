Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases and Deaths Continue to Decelerate

Summary:

405 new cases;

10,616 active cases;

4 new deaths;

6,166 total deaths;

412 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 405 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 762 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 4 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 16 deaths, which is the lowest it has been in more than four months. The total death toll is now 6,166.

Over the weekend, there were 1,255 new cases and 11 new deaths; 10 deaths occurred on Saturday, 1 on Sunday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 10,616 active cases (1.9%) out of 555,708 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97% of all cases (538,767 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 412 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 118 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 56 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,062. The 7-day average in the county is 116. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,188 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (466), Racine (314), Kenosha (288), Dane (264), Brown (202), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (177), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (127), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (89), Fond du Lac (88), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1551 | 11

Ashland

1168 | 16

Barron

5254 | 74

Bayfield

1062 | 18

Brown

29889 | 202

Buffalo

1308 | 7

Burnett

1158 | 23

Calumet

5401 | 41

Chippewa

6970 | 89

Clark

3142 | 57

Columbia

4958 | 50

Crawford

1658 | 17

Dane

39317 | 264

Dodge

11313 | 154

Door

2391 | 19

Douglas

3638 | 23

Dunn

4194 | 26

Eau Claire

10867 | 104

Florence

431 | 12

Fond du Lac

11818 | 88

Forest

918 | 23

Grant

4602 | 79

Green

2976 | 16

Green Lake

1517 | 18

Iowa

1831 | 9

Iron

516 | 19

Jackson

2571 | 23

Jefferson

7769 | 75

Juneau

2958 | 19

Kenosha

14611 | 288

Kewaunee

2400 | 27

La Crosse

12034 | 75

Lafayette

1417 | 7

Langlade

1918 | 31

Lincoln

2869 | 56

Manitowoc

7149 | 61

Marathon

13505 | 171

Marinette

3954 | 61

Marquette

1296 | 21

Menominee

792 | 11

Milwaukee

97062 | 1188

Monroe

4219 | 30

Oconto

4219 | 47

Oneida

3308 | 64

Outagamie

18937 | 186

Ozaukee

7535 | 73

Pepin

798 | 7

Pierce

3414 | 33

Polk

3780 | 43

Portage

6358 | 63

Price

1132 | 7

Racine

20137 | 314

Richland

1261 | 13

Rock

14194 | 151

Rusk

1240 | 16

Sauk

5184 | 39

Sawyer

1464 | 20

Shawano

4551 | 70

Sheboygan

12666 | 125

St. Croix

6264 | 42

Taylor

1784 | 20

Trempealeau

3360 | 36

Vernon

1797 | 36

Vilas

2065 | 36

Walworth

8737 | 124

Washburn

1272 | 18

Washington

13590 | 127

Waukesha

40038 | 466

Waupaca

4716 | 110

Waushara

2086 | 28

Winnebago

16828 | 177

Wood

6621 | 72